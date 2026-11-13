IDAHO FALLS — The Falls Brewing Company, a local brewpub that previously operated as Snow Eagle, held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate its new ownership, a revamped American menu and a schedule of live music and tasting events.

Carmen Peters and her husband, Chauncey Peters, bought the business with partners Dawn and Carrie Potter. The sale closed Sept. 30, and the four took over operations Oct. 1. Carmen Peters is a co-owner and the restaurant's manager.

For the Peterses, the combination restaurant and microbrewery was an instant draw. Chauncey Peters has long brewed beer at home, and the pub makes its beers in house with grain from Idaho farmers, which fit the owners' goal of buying from Idaho businesses.

Carmen Peters said she will concentrate on food, hospitality and events.

"Bringing people together to create those moments over good food, good beer, good wine and good times is really my passion," Carmen Peters said.

One of the largest changes for the restaurant and brewery is a pared-down menu with a focus on classic American staples.

The owners dropped the sushi that was part of an eclectic lineup under the previous owners and narrowed the offerings to casual American dishes. Burgers are made with Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms in Boise. Steak fries are cut from potatoes grown near Shelley and cooked in beef tallow.

Appetizers include fried artichoke hearts with garlic aioli, beer-battered mushrooms, pretzels with beer cheese and potato skins. Entrees include fish and chips, finger steaks, blackened shrimp tacos, a 6- or 8-ounce sirloin and grilled salmon with a spicy bang bang sauce.

The grilled Reuben carried over from the previous menu. A hot bacon spinach salad topped with New York strip steak, based on a family recipe, is planned.

The kitchen has three fryers. One is reserved for gluten-free foods, and staff use a color-coded set of purple utensils and cutting boards for orders with allergy concerns.

Five of the pub's beers will remain: Beaver Dick Brown Pale Ale, Samurai Lager, Crazy Hazy IPA, Ty's Cream Ale and Old Taylor Barley Wine. Brewer Ty Blackard is retiring, and a new brewer is joining the staff.

New offerings include the nitro Mustache Milk Stout, named for one of the owners, which is expected to be on tap in about a week. A potato porter is also planned, fermented with potato starch instead of sugar.

One tap rotates seasonal ciders, which cater primarily to the gluten-free crowd. Currently on tap is the High Point huckleberry cider from Victor, with a cranberry cider coming as the season changes. The pub also serves its own root beer.

Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with $1 off wine pours and domestic beer, $2 off the house beers and $1 off appetizers. The restaurant also serves ribs as a Wednesday evening special.

The owners have already hosted a black-hat-themed night with witch trivia during the Halloween season.

Tuesday night, the restaurant is set to host the recording of a Coaches' Corner podcast for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings junior hockey team, in which a coach reviews the previous weekend's games and interviews players.

Carmen Peters said the purchase took about two and a half years to come together. She initially ran a catering business while her three sons were young, then closed it to focus on raising them.

As the boys got older, she began looking for a business to buy and saw that Snow Eagle was for sale. She and her husband started preparing an offer, and along the way they met the Potters, who had owned a bar in Alpine, Wyoming, and proposed a partnership.

The sale came together in August, when the broker called to say the previous owners were ready to sell, she said. The partners then worked through the transition with them.

Live music is planned for Friday and Saturday evenings, with local artists invited to perform. The loft seats groups of 35 to 40 for reunions, showers and holiday parties, and the restaurant caters events of 70 to 100 people. Recent corporate clients include groups from Idaho National Laboratory and Coca-Cola.

The owners plan to join the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. They also met this week with the North American Brewers Association, an Idaho Falls nonprofit that organizes the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest and Zoo Brew at the Idaho Falls Zoo, about taking part in those events and in the Santa Crawl on Dec. 12 in Idaho Falls.

The association also holds an annual international beer and cider awards competition in the days before Beer Fest. Carmen Peters said she hopes to enter the pub's beers and see how they fare.

In 2027, the pub plans ticketed wine and beer tasting dinners in the loft. Staff cooks will build themed menus, a wine distributor will choose pairings, and the new brewer will select beers to match.

"We love this community, and we're excited to bring great food, great hospitality and some awesome events to it," Carmen Peters said.