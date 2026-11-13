Fire departments in Idaho and across the country are rallying around the families of two Raft River firefighters after a fatal fire truck crash Nov. 2 killed one and left the other seriously injured.

Joseph Wyatt Gates, 24, of Raft River, died after the crash. His brother-in-law, Grant Tegan, 23, remains in recovery at Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to Raft River Fire Protection District Chief Ben Southern. Both were volunteer firefighters with the district.

Gov. Brad Little ordered U.S. and Idaho flags to fly at half-staff Nov. 5 in Gates’ honor. The flags will remain lowered until the day after his funeral.

“I join many Idahoans in expressing deep sadness by the tragic loss of Joseph Wyatt Gates, a brave firefighter who died in the line of duty,” Little said.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash involving the fire truck at 9:04 p.m. on East Yale Road. The truck went off the side of the road, injuring both firefighters, the sheriff’s office said. Both were flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where Gates died, according to his obituary.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The firefighters were not responding to a fire. They were returning from training and taking the truck back to where it is housed, Southern said.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office identified Gates in a news release. Coroner Torey Danner noted Gates’ commitment to serving the community and his courage and dedication to the fire service through his volunteer work.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and cherished Joseph, and may God bless his family,” Danner said.

Tegan, who is the younger brother of Gates’ wife, has back injuries and a long recovery ahead, Southern said. Both men live near the border of Cassia and Power counties, Southern said.

Gates and his wife, Madi, have been married a couple of years and welcomed their first child, a daughter, about a month ago, according to a fundraising page for the family.

Southern said the family gave permission to release the men’s names.

“I want Grant’s name out there because I want to see his funds get built up, too,” he said.

Southern said local fire departments, the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association and a fire academy have helped the district and the families with planning and donations. Condolence letters have arrived from fire departments in Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and other states, Southern said.

“It’s been pretty humbling for the family to see some of the letters they’re getting for condolences from all over the country,” Southern said.

Two online fundraisers are collecting donations: one on GiveSendGo for Gates’ wife and daughter, and a separate fund for Tegan’s recovery.

The families also have accounts at D.L. Evans Bank. Donations can be made at any branch. Donors should write “In memory of Joseph Wyatt Gates” for Gates’ family or “Recovery efforts for Grant Tegan” for Tegan.

Gates’ funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Declo Idaho Stake Center, 213 W. Main St. in Declo. Burial will follow at View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St. in Burley, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church before the service. A webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenwilson.com.