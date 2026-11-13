POCATELLO — With winter approaching, Valley Mission is partnering with Housing Alliance Community Partnership to open its warming shelter for anyone who needs a place to stay during cold nights.

The warming shelter located on 805 North Main Street will open on Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to a news release from Valley Mission. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on nights when temperatures are forecast to be below 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

“With limited emergency shelter options in our community, men and women face the very real threat of frostbite, hypothermia and even death when temperatures plunge,” the news release said.

The warming shelter is open to both men and women and provides a warm place to rest and simple meal options. The facility does not have a kitchen, so it can’t accept homemade food for its guests.

Valley Mission is asking for volunteers willing to help the people staying at the warming shelter. Its current team will be enough to start the first week, but more volunteers are always welcome.

“A warm bed can save a life,” the news release said. “A caring volunteer can restore hope.”

Volunteer training will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at the First Baptist Church on 408 North Arthur Avenue. All volunteers must be ages 18 or older. Volunteer teams will cover four shifts, which are 7 to 11 p.m., 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., 3 to 7 a.m. and 6 to 9 a.m.

Valley Mission is stocked with blankets and pillows, but it is in need of essential winter items such as warm socks, thermal underwear and winter hats. These items can make a difference for anyone who may be outside in the cold.

“Whether you volunteer for a shift, donate winter essentials or help spread the word, you can make a life-saving difference,” the news release said. “No one in our community should have to face a freezing winter night alone.”

Valley Mission purchased the former Metro Gym and Spa back in 2020 and is working to transform the space into a comprehensive rescue mission that will bring several services under one roof.

Once the project is completed, it will house a food pantry, an 18-bed emergency shelter, a commercial kitchen and dining area, a medical clinic, administrative offices, a 16-bed Transformational Living Program and office spaces for up to five local partner agencies.

The project has a total cost of $2.6 million, and Valley Mission is currently about $600,000 away from raising the funds needed to finish it. Construction is currently underway, and the food pantry is expected to open later this month.

“We can see the finish line, and that is incredibly exciting,” Karl Pettit, director of Valley Mission, said in the news release.