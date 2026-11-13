POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center has started to offer two new technologies that will help pulmonologists detect lung cancer earlier to make it more treatable.

The two new technologies are Eon, an artificial intelligence technology, and Ion, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy technology, according to a news release from PMC.

Eon uses AI technology to analyze radiology reports. It is designed to identify possible early signs of lung cancer such as suspicious lung nodules. It helps medical staff identify patients who may need additional evaluation.

Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy technology allows pulmonologists to target and assess nodules deep in the lung that they may not be able to get otherwise. It is designed to navigate narrow, hard-to-reach areas of the lung with precision. Thanks to this technology, nodules smaller than 1 centimeter will be able to be biopsied, which is impossible with conventional technology.

Many standard bronchoscopes can only access the larger central airways of the lungs, but the Ion system can reach all 18 segments. This includes the periphery, which is where many lung cancers begin. This new technology will allow doctors to collect more accurate tissue samples for diagnosis.

“This new technology brings a new level of precision to bronchoscopy,” Venumadhav Rayasam, a pulmonologist at PMC, said in the news release. “We can now reach further into the lung and find smaller nodules earlier. Early detection is critical for diagnosing cancer and giving patients the best treatment options possible.”

More information about Ion can be found at PMC’s website or by contacting the Portneuf Lung & Sleep Clinic at 208-239-2640.