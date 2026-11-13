POCATELLO — When the Cal Poly Mustangs took the floor Monday night to face the Idaho State women’s basketball team, “getting to know you” was the overriding theme.

Both clubs lost the vast majority of the players who competed against each other last December, when the Bengals won in California.

Cal Poly listed eight newcomers, including five transfers. ISU, of course, had even bigger turnover, with 11 new faces among the 15 players on its roster.

The game itself was a slugfest, with a total of 53 fouls called and 48 free throws attempted by the two teams. But when the final buzzer sounded, Idaho State came away with a 64-51 win in front of 705 fans at ICCU Court at Reed Gym. The win improved the Bengals’ record to 2-1, while Cal Poly fell to 2-1.

“I’m very proud of them. It could have easily gone the other way,” head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “They were more experienced than us, but I’m very proud of our effort. I think we got it done on the defensive end because it wasn’t our 3-point shooting. We made the right play at the right time and followed the scout pretty good.

“We’re growing. That was a really healthy game for us.”

Sobolewski’s comment on 3-point shooting was valid, as ISU went 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Many of the attempts were good, open looks, but the shots just didn’t fall. The Bengals made up for it, though, by forcing 16 turnovers that led to 18 points and scoring 28 points in the paint.

ISU led 31-28 at the break and started to take control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 19-11. In the fourth quarter, the Bengals stretched the lead to 14 midway through the period, but Cal Poly had one last run in it, cutting the lead to nine with 3:08 to go.

That’s when senior point guard Aspen Caldwell took over. She hit a baseline jumper, was fouled and made the free throw. A few minutes later, she drove for another basket, was fouled again and converted another old-fashioned 3-point play to break Cal Poly’s back and all but seal the victory.

“I didn’t really have the thought process of ‘I’ve got to take over.’ It was kind of like more instinct,” she said.

Sobolewski was asked whether those were plays called specifically for Caldwell.

“Those plays developed on their own. That’s what you want to see out of Aspen. She’s our experienced point guard, taking the tough shots, taking the brave shots and making them.”

Caldwell led ISU with 18 points, but the win wasn’t all her doing. Montana transfer Maggie Hutka had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Clare Valentine added 10 points and six boards. Australian freshman Krystal Arnason filled the stat sheet for the second consecutive game, with five points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks. She blocked 10 shots in ISU’s first three games this season.

The Bengals opened a long five-game road trip Wednesday with a 54-41 win at Utah State. They also play at South Dakota, UC Irvine, Loyola Marymount and UC Riverside before returning home after Thanksgiving to host Utah Valley on Nov. 28.

Sobolewski commented on what he hopes to see from his youngsters on the road.

“Hopefully we can see consistency and effort with our defense. Win or lose, as long as we’re playing hard and playing for each other and we’re trying to follow the scouting report, we’re good,” he said.

Bengal Bites

The win pushed ISU’s all-time record against Cal Poly to 6-1, with six straight wins in the series.

Bengal assistant coach Sydney Bourland played for Cal Poly in college. She was a three-year starter and team captain.

ISU concludes the five-game road trip at UC Riverside on Nov. 22. That’s a homecoming for Sobolewski, who was an assistant coach there before landing the Bengal job.

The five-game road trip is only the start of a very unusual schedule this season, as Idaho State has yet another five-game stretch away from Pocatello. The Bengals will play away from Reed Gym from Dec. 18 through Jan. 9. Those games include Oregon State and San Francisco in Hawaii, then conference games at Northern Arizona, Montana State and Montana.