In today's Idaho State Journal, Bannock County elections staff found 333 uncounted Election Day ballots in a sealed box that spent a week in a poll worker’s pickup truck.

A judge orders Idaho State University to reinstate a pharmacy student and pay more than $568,000 in fees and costs after a retaliation verdict.

For Veterans Day, Pocatello police Cpl. Jordan Johnson reflects on duty and family as ISU’s Hometown Hero, and a local Vietnam War pilot recounts being taken prisoner.

Also, a child is hurt in a six-vehicle I-15 crash near Fort Hall.

All in today’s Idaho State Journal.