Police: Pocatello man kidnapped woman, used sander and pliers to assault her over 18-hour span

POCATELLO — A 51-year-old local man has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and a string of other felonies after police say he held a woman against her will for roughly 18 hours, assaulting her repeatedly and using tools on her during the ordeal.

Casey Lee Wilkins, of Pocatello, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, forcible penetration by use of a foreign object, assault with intent to commit a serious felony, attempted strangulation, aggravated battery, aggravated sexual battery, first-degree stalking and intimidating a witness, all felonies, and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument, according to a criminal complaint filed in 6th District Court Friday.

Prosecutors have also filed notice they will seek a persistent violator enhancement against Wilkins for prior felony convictions, as well as an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, court records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police she had known Wilkins for several years. She said Wilkins had sent her threatening texts stating he planned to kidnap her, take her to a water tower and kill her, prompting her to block his number and apply for a protection order against him, which had not yet been served, the affidavit states.

The woman told police Wilkins continued to harass her at her place of employment, according to the affidavit. She said she later received a call from a blocked number that turned out to be Wilkins, who threatened to report her to child protective services, and that he eventually convinced her to meet him in person to talk, according to the affidavit.

The two met up Nov. 3 and the woman got into Wilkins’ truck, after which he drove her toward a water tower near his home, the affidavit states.

She told police that as they got closer, she mentioned the no-contact order and said she shouldn’t be there, which she said set him off and escalated into physical violence that continued for roughly the next 18 hours, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Wilkins forced her out of the truck at the water tower and told her it would be her new home, then grew angry again when she managed to get the truck’s hands-free system to call 911, hanging up the call and driving off before officers could respond, police said.

She told officers the assaults continued as he drove her around rural roads and the Fort Hall area overnight, repeatedly punching her and, at one point, strangling her until she had trouble speaking, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Wilkins forcibly removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her after she refused to have sex with him, then assaulted her with tools, including pliers and a power sander, causing severe injuries to her body, the affidavit states.

At another point, the woman said Wilkins forced her out of the truck while she was naked and repeatedly drove at her as if trying to run her over, and that she had to keep moving to avoid being hit, the affidavit states.

She told officers he eventually left her alone in a remote area for roughly two hours before returning, and that he threatened to kill her if she reported what happened, police said.

Wilkins eventually drove the woman back to her vehicle the following morning, after which she reported the incident to police and underwent a sexual assault exam, the affidavit states.

Officers who responded documented bruising, redness and abrasions on her hands, arms, neck and face, as well as hoarseness consistent with strangulation, police said.

Wilkins appeared before 6th District Magistrate Judge Adam Strong for an arraignment hearing via video conference from the Bannock County Jail Friday, where his bond was set at $2 million.

Wilkins is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors will attempt to present sufficient evidence to elevate the case from magistrate to district court for trial.

If convicted, the first-degree kidnapping and forcible penetration charges Wilkins faces both carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The aggravated sexual battery charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated battery and attempted strangulation charges are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The first-degree stalking and intimidating a witness charges are both punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication instrument charge carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.