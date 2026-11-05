Rare Montana-found dino fossil takes $47.3 million at auction

A rare Nanotyrannus fossil discovered in northeastern Montana sold for $47.3 million at a Sotheby’s auction on Oct. 27, becoming the second most expensive fossil ever sold. The sale follows a trend of private collectors acquiring major fossils at auction, according Scott A. Williams, interim executive director at the Museum of the Rockies.

“It is something that is becoming a little bit more commonplace now; fossils that are found on private land end up going to private auction and end up getting priced out of most museums’ budgets,” Williams said.

In July 2026, a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton became the most expensive fossil ever sold at $50 million. Both the T. Rex auction and the October sale of the Nanotyrannus, nicknamed “Jodi,” drew criticism from scientists and other activists for enabling private ownership of scientific specimens.

“Seeing (Jodi) go up for sale with no interest in the science around it was kind of heartbreaking for me and made me want to speak out,” said Reysuka, a paleontologist and science communicator. “Reysuka” is a stage name she uses to protect herself from being doxxed or harassed as a science influencer who funds her own research through an OnlyFans account. She calls herself the “sexy Bill Nye.”

The Jodi fossil holds particular importance in a longstanding scientific debate. Montana rancher Jodi Pierson, the fossil’s namesake, discovered the dino on her land in 2019 and at first, experts thought they had found a juvenile T. Rex. However, further study found fully developed bone tissue in similar specimens, indicating that Jodi and fossils like it were full adults and likely an entirely different genus than T. Rex.

Though scientists have debated the existence of Nanotyrannus since 1988, a paper published in Nature in 2025 confirmed that several fossils similar to Jodi came from Nanotyrannus. The finding has broad implications for how paleontologists distinguish species and understand T. Rex’s aging and evolution.

In the paper, titled “Nanotyrannus and Tyrannosaurus coexisted at the close of the Cretaceous,” authors Lindsay E. Zanno and James G. Napoli acknowledged that the small number of specimens available for scientific study delayed the discovery. Jodi was not included in the paper, despite being one of three intact Nanotyrannus fossils.

Williams explained that some information about Jodi is still unverified.

“We don’t yet know for sure, even though the (news) articles say it’s an adult, we don’t know that it’s an adult. It hasn’t gone through the scientific rigor,” Williams said. “We don’t know if it’s a female or male. There are lots of things that we could learn from it which would inform what we know about Nanotyrannus.”

Reysuka noted that privately owned fossils are difficult to study because scientists often cannot access them and cannot publish papers on fossils in private collections.

“[The fossil] needs to be somewhere that scientists can look at it, verify these claims, and then ideally also put it on display for the public to learn from and be inspired by,” Reysuka said.

Additionally, Reysuka said, it is difficult to ensure that fossils are properly cared for in private collections, whereas museums usually have security measures and high standards of care.

“The person in charge of (the fossil) is ... whoever bought it, and technically they could go and carve away her face or add fake bones on her,” Reysuka said. “There’s not a whole coalition of scientists and security cameras and staff watching over her, like they would be at a museum or university.”

The buyer who won Jodi at auction is still anonymous, and Williams said paleontologists are “waiting to exhale” until they find out who Jodi’s new owner is and whether the owner plans to make the fossil available for public viewing and study.

“Science works off of repeatability and access, and if qualified researchers don’t have access to these specimens, they can’t be published on, they can’t be tested, the story about the specimen doesn’t get out,” Williams said. “Jodi lived its life 66 million years ago, and part of what science does is tell that story.”

That storytelling starts at the dig site, Williams explained.

The Museum of the Rockies collection includes many fossils donated by private landowners who discovered them on their land, Williams said. If the fossil is still partially buried, the museum sends paleontology teams to excavate it and take data on the excavation site. The paleontology team maps every bone at the site and collects other fossils in the area to determine context clues such as whether scavengers ate the decaying animal and what kind of environment surrounded the animal at its death.

“So not only do we try to tell the story of the animal when it was alive, but we try to tell a story of what happened to it right after it died,” Williams said.

When private excavators are the first to a dig, paleontologists often miss out on much of this data collection, Reysuka said.

“Sotheby’s is using private collectors to go out and collect these fossils, and those people are looking at this from a commercial standpoint. From the second they find the fossil in the ground, they’re digging it up and preparing it and chiseling away at it in a way that is going to make it aesthetically pleasing, in a way that’s going to make it have a higher value on the market, and that really diminishes the scientific value,” Reysuka said.

Jodi was excavated by one of Pierson’s cousins, commercial paleontologist Clayton Phipps — also known as the “Dinosaur Cowboy.” According to an article from Sotheby’s, Phipps had no formal training in excavation at the time of Jodi’s excavation.

Williams notes that private landowners own the fossils found on their own land and does not fault finders for calling in private companies to excavate.

“We acknowledge that (if) you find a fossil on your land, it’s your right to do with it what you want. And we make no judgment about it,” Williams said.

However, Williams hopes that landowners think of the value of publicly displaying the fossils found on their property.

“In a museum, millions of people will get to enjoy (the fossil), and we think that’s a pretty good way for an animal that died 66 million years ago to have a second life,” Williams said.