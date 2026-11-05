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Montana

MoR_PrivateDonatedFossils.jpeg

By Lily Smith/Chronicle,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zZD7_1Gqlwogl00

Museum of the Rockies collects fossils on private land with permission from the land owners, as well as on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land. More than 80 percent of fossils at the museum were found in Montana.

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