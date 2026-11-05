MoR_PrivateDonatedFossils.jpeg

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=23zZD7_1Gqlwogl00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zZD7_1Gqlwogl00" width="1662" height="1247" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Museum of the Rockies collects fossils on private land with permission from the land owners, as well as on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land. More than 80 percent of fossils at the museum were found in Montana.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIHRoZSBJZGFobyBTdGF0ZSBKb3VybmFsIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vaWRhaG9zdGF0ZWpvdXJuYWwuY29tL3N1YnNjcmliZSIsICJtZWRpYUlkIjogMTU5MTcwMiwgInRpdGxlIjogIk1vUl9Qcml2YXRlRG9uYXRlZEZvc3NpbHMuanBlZyJ9" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>