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MoR_NannotyrannusCast.jpeg

By Lily Smith/Chronicle,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVdye_1GqlwmvJ00

Middle: The Museum of the Rockies displays a cast of the skull of Nanotyrannus “Jane,” one of three intact Nanotyrannus fossils. To the left is a cast of a juvenile T. Rex skull; to the right is a young adult T. Rex skull fossil, nicknamed “B. Rex.”

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