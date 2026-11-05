MoR_NannotyrannusCast.jpeg

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4KVdye_1GqlwmvJ00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVdye_1GqlwmvJ00" width="1662" height="1247" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Middle: The Museum of the Rockies displays a cast of the skull of Nanotyrannus “Jane,” one of three intact Nanotyrannus fossils. To the left is a cast of a juvenile T. Rex skull; to the right is a young adult T. Rex skull fossil, nicknamed “B. Rex.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIHRoZSBJZGFobyBTdGF0ZSBKb3VybmFsIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vaWRhaG9zdGF0ZWpvdXJuYWwuY29tL3N1YnNjcmliZSIsICJtZWRpYUlkIjogMTU5MTcwMiwgInRpdGxlIjogIk1vUl9OYW5ub3R5cmFubnVzQ2FzdC5qcGVnIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>