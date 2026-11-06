Century's Ethan Hansen goes back-to-back on his home course

Ethan Hansen woke up at 7 a.m. Saturday, made himself some eggs and watched the sun rise over Portneuf Wellness Complex.

His house overlooks the course. About four hours later, he raced on it for the final time.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Hansen said. “I don’t think I could see it any other way, just because of the amount of visualization and focus that I put into it.”

It played out just as he’d pictured it. The Century senior won the Class 5A boys title at the Idaho High School Cross Country Championships in 15:11.9 — 22.5 seconds clear of Skyline’s Davis Roberts — to become just the second boy in program history to win back-to-back state titles.

“If anybody deserves it, it’s Ethan Hansen,” said Ammon Bitton, Hansen’s best friend and fellow Century senior.

But for most of the fall, that picture wasn’t so clear.

Hansen wasn’t even the best runner on his own team.

Bitton beat him in six of their eight meets heading into Saturday, including districts nine days earlier, when Bitton won by 12.5 seconds on the same course.

A lot of it came down to Hansen’s schedule.

He spent much of the season on college visits before committing to Columbia, the Ivy League school in New York City. In September alone, he was home only about four days.

“For the majority of the season, it was kind of just get home, turn around and race within a day or two, and then I was gonna leave,” Hansen said. “So it was never really, ‘Focus and go out and perform.’”

By Saturday, all he had to worry about was racing. He’d cut back on his mileage that week to keep his legs fresh.

And it showed.

It was the third time Hansen and Bitton had raced the Portneuf course this season. At the Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 1, Bitton dropped him at about 1.5 miles and won by nearly 31 seconds. At districts, he pulled away at about 2.2 miles. Hansen didn’t plan on a third.

“I know every single step and every turn of the course,” Hansen said. “I knew there’s two spots that Ammon can get me. I just need to be in the right place at those times, and I know I can win if I’m there.”

The first was a U-shaped stretch on the soccer fields along the back of the course. The second was the long downhill into the hairpin turn, where Bitton likes to push hard before pulling away on the climb that follows.

Bitton saw it coming.

“I went into the race knowing that whatever happens, Ethan’s gonna just try and stick on my butt for as long as he can,” Bitton said. “He’s gonna do whatever it takes to put himself in position to win.”

Hansen could tell early that this time would be different. His watch said they were on about 5:15 pace. It was actually 4:38 pace — and he still felt fresh.

On the downhill, he stayed right on Bitton’s shoulder. Up the hill, he focused on driving his knees and arms. Bitton looked over at him about four times in that stretch, Hansen said.

With a half mile left, Hansen went.

“By the time we got to the hill, it was just kind of like it’s now or never,” he said. “It’s time to commit to the race, and that’s what I did.”

He pulled away over the final half mile and never gave the lead back, finishing 29.5 seconds ahead of Bitton in the process.

On the same course a month earlier, their times had been almost exactly reversed: Bitton ran 15:11.7, Hansen 15:42.6.

Hansen now joins Aaron Wolfe (2002-03) and Bethany McInturff (2005-06) as the only repeat state cross country champions in Century history. He also owns the fastest time in program history, a 14:51.1 at last year’s state meet in Lewiston.

Combined with three state track titles, Hansen has five state championships and counting, tying Wolfe for the most by a Century boy.

He could pass McInturff’s school record of eight with four more state titles next spring.

Which is crazy to think about. Hansen didn’t even make state or win his first medal of any kind until his sophomore season. But that never stopped him from believing he could.

“When he was a freshman, he would go out in a race as though he was going to win in the varsity races, and he just grew into that intention,” Century coach Todd Nunan said.

Even Hansen still can’t quite believe it.

“Looking back on my freshman self, I think I would have freaked out,” Hansen said. “I couldn’t have even imagined what’s happened.”

Now he’s the one younger Diamondbacks will be chasing.

“I hope the kids of the future will look up to me like I have with the kids of the past, and see myself as a role model,” he said.

For Bitton, Saturday played out differently. He went out faster than he usually does on the course, and at about 1.5 miles, he noticed his breathing change.

“I got to about two and a half miles, and my body completely collapsed,” Bitton said.

He still held on for third. And he wasn’t about to let one race define his fall.

“I feel like I shouldn’t determine how my season went just based off of one race,” Bitton said. “I feel super happy about how the season went.”

He has good reason to be. Bitton’s 15:11.7 at Bob Conley is the second-best time in program history. No other Diamondback has broken 15:50.

Like Hansen, he’ll run in college — at Utah State.

Neither runner is done. Hansen and Bitton plan to race Nov. 21 at Nike Cross Regionals Northwest in Spokane Valley, Washington, the regional qualifier for Nike Cross Nationals.

Nunan likes their chances.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they’re capable of winning, both of them,” he said. “As to what happens, it’s up to God.”