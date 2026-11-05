Idaho State Bengals host Bobcats with playoff hopes at stake

As November brings colder weather and hotter football, the Idaho State Bengals are ready for meaningful games.

The Bengals (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) welcome the reigning FCS national champion Montana State Bobcats (8-1, 5-1) to the ICCU Dome at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Idaho State has had an up-and-down middle of the season and is coming off a thrilling 34-27 road win over Utah Tech. After starting 4-0 and ranking in the top 15, the Bengals went 2-3, dropping in the polls and even falling out of the rankings before climbing back to No. 22.

Saturday, though, rankings won’t matter, and the Bengals are excited for the challenge.

“We’re excited about the opponent we’re playing, and we are confident,” head coach Cody Hawkins said. “There’s that urgency to button things down because these next three games are going to be heavyweight fights. It’s the three best teams we’ve played, both physically and in the standings. If you look at how things have gone, our guys are excited and ready to go.”

They will have to do it without their leading rusher. Sophomore running back Tytan Mason suffered a hamstring injury against Utah Tech and is “probably done for the year,” Hawkins said after the game. That puts more pressure on the passing game.

When it comes to the Bobcats and head coach Brent Vigen, balance, consistency and physicality stand out, and the offensive line is the place to start.

“You can’t talk about Montana State without the offensive line,” Hawkins said. “Those guys are incredible. The continuity that they have there, that’s what makes them go. They demand so much of a defense, whether it’s gap integrity, physicality, running sideline to sideline, the quarterback run threat. They don’t really have any weaknesses on offense. They’re the best offense we will have played all year by quite a stretch. It’s going to be a tall task for our defense, but I love our guys. I’d take them up against anybody.”

The Bobcats have the conference’s top scoring offense at 41.9 points per game, and they average 454.3 yards, 239 passing and 215 rushing, with playmakers all over the field.

It starts with fifth-year quarterback Justin Lamson and senior running back Adam Jones. Lamson, who has battled injuries this season, has played in seven games, completing 126 of 175 passes for 1,503 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 43 carries for 181 yards and five touchdowns. Jones has been a staple of the offense, with 116 carries for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games.

The biggest surprise has been the receiver room. After losing senior Taco Dowler, one of the best players in the FCS, the Bobcats have seen the emergence of freshman and Bozeman native Carter Dahlke, who leads the team with 40 catches for 655 yards and five touchdowns. On the other side, junior Dane Steel has 39 catches for 545 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

The Bobcats, however, haven’t faced a defense like the Bengals’, which is second in scoring defense and first in pass defense and has forced 18 turnovers, including four last week that led to 24 points.

An experienced defensive line anchors the unit, but 17-year-old freshman Trehsyn Fesili has proven to be a game wrecker, including his game-winning pick-six last week against Utah Tech. He has 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Senior linebackers Nathan Reynolds and Jacob Perez anchor the middle. Reynolds leads the team with 81 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Perez has 67 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception.

In the secondary, junior cornerback Jackson Daniels and sophomore nickel TreShawn Shorty are part of the conference’s top pass defense.

Idaho State counters with an offense that is electric but still searching for consistency and identity. The Bengals are fourth in scoring at 33.4 points per game, 10th in rushing at 129 yards per game and second in passing at 279 yards per game, averaging 408 total yards.

Everything goes through fifth-year quarterback Jordan Cooke, who has had his ups and downs but is the undoubted leader and go-to guy. He is 177 of 292 for 2,199 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Tytan Mason has carried the load at running back since Dason Brooks suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against VMI. Mason has 68 carries for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

In the receiving game, senior Julian “Juice” Mason has been consistent all season, leading the Bengals with 49 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns. Like Montana State, Idaho State has seen an emergence in its receiver room, this time from sophomore Tommy Poe, a Penryn, California, native who has come on strong with 33 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

The numbers may be flattering, but Hawkins believes the offense still has room to improve.

“On offense, we got to play better,” Hawkins said. “To me, it comes down to executing, playing smart situationally and making sure that our guys that are playing have had quality reps of the stuff that we’ve done.”

It will be a tall order against one of the conference’s best defenses. The Bobcats are first in scoring defense (18.9 points per game) and yards allowed (342 per game), have allowed 19 touchdowns, lead in interceptions with 12 and have forced 17 turnovers.

The matchup is a real test for the Bengals in every area. With a playoff berth as their goal, they will have to play together and take it one play at a time.

Nine games in, Idaho State is in an unfamiliar position, playing meaningful football in November, and according to Hawkins, it hasn’t played its best football yet.

“You start playing with the defending national champions, and we can play with anybody,” Hawkins said. “This is the best team that we’ve played, but we have yet to play our best football.”