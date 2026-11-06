POCATELLO HOMICIDE: Police detain person of interest after man's death near downtown

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near downtown Pocatello.

Police have released few details but said the death happened in the area of Laab’s Apartments in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

Police said the incident was reported to them as a disturbance around 2:10 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim dead.

Police have not said how the man died, other than that it was not a shooting.

A man considered a person of interest, who was on the scene when officers arrived, has been detained by police in connection with the death, authorities said.

Police have not released the names of the man who died or the man detained.

North Main Street remained partially blocked as of 5 p.m. Thursday while police investigated. The public is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Police also said there is currently no threat to the public.

The Pocatello Police Department said it plans to release more information Friday.