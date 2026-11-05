Police questioning person of interest in man’s death near downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a man that occurred Thursday afternoon near downtown Pocatello.

Police have released few details but said the death happened in the area of Laab’s Apartments in the 1100 block of North Main Street. Police said the incident was reported to them as a disturbance around 2:30 p.m.

A man considered a person of interest is being questioned at Pocatello police headquarters in connection with the death, police said.

Police have not released the names of the man who died or the man being questioned.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public. The Pocatello Police Department said it plans to release more information later Thursday.