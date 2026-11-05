Police investigating death near downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — Police are investigating a death that occurred Thursday afternoon near downtown Pocatello.

Police have released few details but said the death happened in the area of Laab’s Apartments in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Police said it was reported around 2:30 p.m.

A person of interest is being questioned at Pocatello police headquarters, police said.

Police have not released the names of the person who died or the person being questioned.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public. The Pocatello Police Department said it plans to release more information later Thursday.