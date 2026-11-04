Machine trouble slows Bannock County count for hours as 69 percent of voters turn out

POCATELLO — Bannock County elections officials did not finish counting votes until about 8 a.m. Wednesday after machine problems slowed the absentee tally for more than five hours.

Elections workers began processing early walk-in ballots about 4 p.m. Tuesday, hoping to have all early and absentee ballots counted by 9 p.m., Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said. Instead, the absentee count stretched past 2 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:40 a.m., the county had counted 21,042 ballots. All 57 precincts had partially reported, but none had fully reported. Dixon said at the time that final tallies of votes cast in Bannock County were expected around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the Idaho State Journal spoke with a red-eyed Dixon at the Bannock County Elections Office just after 4 a.m., the county’s three counting machines hummed in the background as they worked through the last of the Election Day ballots.

Elections Director Julie Hancock moved briskly around the room, ferrying ballots to and from a resolution table staffed by volunteers who hadn’t left their seats in hours. All but one of the volunteers were unpaid.

“We folded them the same way we always do with the same folding machine that we always use,” Dixon said. “But this time it just happened to fold across a line that the machines didn’t like. It really slowed our count down.”

Dixon said the county recently had its folding machine and all three counting machines cleaned and serviced. The trouble, he said, came from slightly too much tension in the machines’ rollers. That caused jams, which he likened to a copier or printer pulling in two pages at once.

Many of the folds also landed on the timing marks along the edge of the ballot, which scanners use to read where voters marked their choices. Together, the two problems meant the second page of the two-page ballot frequently wasn’t counted properly, Dixon said.

Each time that happened, workers had to clear the machine and run the entire stack of ballots through again before the problem ballots went to the resolution table.

This year’s ballot ran two pages because of the number of state measures, including constitutional amendments, advisory questions and initiatives. Dixon said that hasn’t happened since he became clerk in 2018.

The county wasn’t unprepared, Dixon said. He described a perfect storm involving the ballots and the machines that folded and counted them.

Hancock said absentee ballots were the problem. “The absentee literally was our hangup. It hamstringed us,” she said, because those ballots mostly kicked out to the resolution table. Once all three machines were running on the unfolded precinct ballots, the count moved much faster, she said.

“It was like if anything could go wrong, it did,” Hancock said. “The tabulation was accurate. Our numbers are balanced.”

Hancock said the county called its vendor, Election Systems & Software, and fixed the roller tension, which sped up the count. She said the office is thinking about buying bigger envelopes so ballots can be folded in half instead of in thirds.

Posting results also slowed the count. Each time the county was ready to publish updated results to the state’s election results site, voteidaho.gov, all counting had to stop. Elections officials then securely downloaded the data to an external device and uploaded it from a computer separate from the counting machines. Dixon said each update delayed counting by at least 15 minutes and is one of several safeguards that keep the count secure and accurate.

The county’s counting machines are DS450 central-count scanners made by Election Systems & Software. The company markets its tabulators as able to scan previously folded ballots.

Turnout

When all 57 precincts had fully reported Wednesday morning, Bannock County had counted 32,170 ballots, about 69 percent of its 46,609 registered voters, according to unofficial results. In the 2022 midterm, 25,792 Bannock County voters cast ballots, a turnout of about 54 percent.

“Right now we’re looking at a 69 percent turnout, which is enormous for a midterm,” Hancock said. She expects it to drop to about 66 percent once thousands of same-day voter registrations are entered.

Hancock said 8,495 voters cast early walk-in ballots, 3,004 returned absentee ballots and 20,670 voted on Election Day. She said the Election Day figure could still change after her office balances its poll books.

Elsewhere in Southeast Idaho, turnout in counties that had finished their election night counts ran ahead of 2022.

In Caribou County, 2,550 of 3,944 registered voters cast ballots, about 65 percent, compared with about 55 percent in 2022.

In Franklin County, 4,806 of 7,930 registered voters cast ballots, about 61 percent, up from about 58 percent four years ago.

In Bingham County, 15,751 of 23,944 registered voters cast ballots, about 66 percent, compared with about 54 percent in 2022.

Statewide, Idahoans cast 277,071 absentee and early ballots before Election Day, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. That’s about 46 percent more than the 190,258 cast in the 2022 general election.

Early in-person voting drove most of the increase. This year, 145,550 voters cast early ballots, more than double the 61,048 who did so in 2022.

The 131,521 absentee ballots returned as of Tuesday morning had already topped 2022’s total of 129,210.

Of this year’s absentee and early ballots, 164,312, or about 59 percent, came from registered Republicans, 61,077, or about 22 percent, from unaffiliated voters and 49,612, or about 18 percent, from Democrats.

Results are unofficial until county commissioners canvass them. Bannock County coroner and other county race results are in a separate story.