Bannock County ballot-counting problems delay results in Pocatello, other legislative races

POCATELLO — Bannock County elections officials were still counting votes early Wednesday after machine problems slowed the absentee tally for more than five hours.

Elections workers began processing early walk-in ballots about 4 p.m. Tuesday, hoping to have all early and absentee ballots counted by 9 p.m., Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said. Instead, the absentee count stretched past 2 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 3:40 a.m., the county had counted 21,042 ballots. All 57 precincts had partially reported, but none had fully reported. Dixon said final tallies of votes cast in Bannock County are expected around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the Idaho State Journal spoke with a red-eyed Dixon at the Bannock County Elections Office just after 4 a.m., the county’s three counting machines hummed in the background as they worked through the last of the Election Day ballots.

Elections Director Julie Hancock moved briskly around the room, ferrying ballots to and from a resolution table staffed by volunteers who hadn’t left their seats in hours. All but one of the volunteers were unpaid.

“We folded them the same way we always do with the same folding machine that we always use,” Dixon said. “But this time it just happened to fold across a line that the machines didn’t like. It really slowed our count down.”

Dixon said the county recently had its folding machine and all three counting machines cleaned and serviced. The trouble, he said, came from slightly too much tension in the machines’ rollers. That caused jams, which he likened to a copier or printer pulling in two pages at once.

Many of the folds also landed on the timing marks along the edge of the ballot, which scanners use to read where voters marked their choices. Together, the two problems meant the second page of the two-page ballot frequently wasn’t counted properly, Dixon said.

Each time that happened, workers had to clear the machine and run the entire stack of ballots through again before the problem ballots went to the resolution table.

This year’s ballot ran two pages because of the number of state measures, including constitutional amendments, advisory questions and initiatives. Dixon said that hasn’t happened since he became clerk in 2018.

The county wasn’t unprepared, Dixon said. He described a perfect storm involving the ballots and the machines that folded and counted them.

Posting results also slowed the count. Each time the county was ready to publish updated results to the state’s election results site, voteidaho.gov, all counting had to stop. Elections officials then securely downloaded the data to an external device and uploaded it from a computer separate from the counting machines. Dixon said each update delayed counting by at least 15 minutes and is one of several safeguards that keep the count secure and accurate.

The county’s counting machines are DS450 central-count scanners made by Election Systems & Software. The company markets its tabulators as able to scan previously folded ballots.

In results counted so far, Democrats held commanding leads in all three of Pocatello’s District 29 legislative races. Republicans held wide leads in the remaining Southeast Idaho legislative races in Districts 28, 30 and 35.

Legislative results below were the latest available as of 5:28 a.m. Wednesday. Bannock County’s count was not yet final.

Turnout

As of 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Bannock County had counted 21,042 ballots, about 45 percent of its 46,609 registered voters, with Election Day ballots still being tallied. In the 2022 midterm, 25,792 Bannock County voters cast ballots, a turnout of about 54 percent.

Elsewhere in Southeast Idaho, turnout in counties that had finished their election night counts ran ahead of 2022.

In Caribou County, 2,550 of 3,944 registered voters cast ballots, about 65 percent, compared with about 55 percent in 2022.

In Franklin County, 4,806 of 7,930 registered voters cast ballots, about 61 percent, up from about 58 percent four years ago.

In Bingham County, 15,751 of 23,944 registered voters cast ballots, about 66 percent, compared with about 54 percent in 2022.

Statewide, Idahoans cast 277,071 absentee and early ballots before Election Day, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. That’s about 46 percent more than the 190,258 cast in the 2022 general election.

Early in-person voting drove most of the increase. This year, 145,550 voters cast early ballots, more than double the 61,048 who did so in 2022.

The 131,521 absentee ballots returned as of Tuesday morning had already topped 2022’s total of 129,210.

Of this year’s absentee and early ballots, 164,312, or about 59 percent, came from registered Republicans, 61,077, or about 22 percent, from unaffiliated voters and 49,612, or about 18 percent, from Democrats.

District 29

District 29 covers most of the Pocatello metro area.

Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, led Republican challenger John Crowder 6,922 votes to 4,364, or about 61 percent to 39 percent.

In House Seat A, Democrat Mary Shea led Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, 6,581 to 4,701, or about 58 percent to 42 percent.

In House Seat B, an open seat, Democrat Nate Roberts led Republican Jennifer Miles 6,546 to 4,721, or about 58 percent to 42 percent. Miles defeated Rep. Tanya Burgoyne in the May Republican primary.

If those leads hold, Democrats would win all three District 29 seats.

District 28

District 28 covers all of Power and Franklin counties, most of rural Bannock County, much of Chubbuck, parts of Pocatello and part of the Fort Hall Reservation.

With all three of the district’s counties reporting, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, led Democrat Mandy Peace 10,772 votes to 5,056, or about 68 percent to 32 percent.

In House Seat A, Rep. Richard “Rick” Cheatum, R-Pocatello, led Democrat Kim Jackman 10,098 to 5,618, or about 64 percent to 36 percent.

In House Seat B, Rep. Dan Garner, R-Clifton, led Democrat Jayson Meline 10,656 to 5,057, or about 68 percent to 32 percent.

District 30

District 30 covers all of Bingham and Butte counties.

With both of the district’s counties reporting, Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, led Democrat Joni Lin Sorensen 12,259 votes to 3,865, or about 76 percent to 24 percent.

Rep. Ben Fuhriman, R-Shelley, led Democrat Bree Buckingham 11,867 to 4,110, or about 74 percent to 26 percent, in House Seat B.

District 35

District 35 covers all of Bear Lake and Caribou counties, eastern Bonneville County, part of eastern Bannock County and part of Teton County.

With all five of the district’s counties reporting, Republican incumbents held wide leads.

Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, led Democrat Marty Rotz Kilhefner 13,550 votes to 6,147, or about 69 percent to 31 percent.

Rep. Mike Veile, R-Soda Springs, led Democrat Walter Boyd 13,387 to 6,214, or about 68 percent to 32 percent, in House Seat A.

Rep. Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, led Democrat Mary Kaufman 13,403 to 6,152, or about 69 percent to 31 percent, in House Seat B.

Bannock County coroner

As of 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner, a Republican, led independent challenger Wilson Simmons 10,664 votes to 8,254, or about 56 percent to 44 percent.