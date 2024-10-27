Open in App
    • Idaho State Journal

    Bengals move into second place in the Big Sky standings with long-awaited win over Sac State

    By BRAD BUGGER FOR THE JOURNAL,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuIQy_0wNrnpOf00

    One more down, and only one to go.

    The Idaho State volleyball team upended defending league champion Sacramento State at home on Saturday, 3-1, giving Bengal head coach Sean Carter his first win over the Hornets in his two-and-a-half seasons at the helm. The only Big Sky school he’s yet to beat is Montana State. But the Bengals get their second shot at the Bobcats in Bozeman next Saturday.

    “I’m so excited – we haven’t beaten Sac at home since my freshman year,” said senior Sadie Bluth, who led the Bengals with 15 kills Saturday. “So that was just super fun. We played really well.”

    Idaho State got out to a hot start, winning the first two sets in fairly commanding fashion, 25-18, 25-17, before the Hornets responded in the third set, 25-18. The Bengals regained control in the fourth set, however, 25-18.

    “I’m really excited,” said Carter of his first win over the Hornets. “A team as good as they are, they’re at the top of the league for a reason, so to win at home and in the fashion that we did, was awesome. It was a little dicey in set three, but we came out and made a few adjustments in set four. I think as far as the team goes, it might have been our best team performance of the year.”

    Sophomore middle blocker Marci Bell was on fire for the Bengals, hitting .769 on 13 kill attempts – the second best kill percentage in a single game in ISU history.

    “We played super well,” said Bell, whose subtle tip over the net for a kill provided ISU with the match-winning point. “We executed the scouting report that Sean put together really well. It was just super exciting to be a part of it.”

    Carter noted that Bell had been struggling of late to score, so he felt it was important to get her involved in the offense early on.

    “She’s been so efficient all year long, but the last week or so, she’s had some struggles scoring,” said Carter. “So we certainly wanted to find opportunities to say, ‘Hey, this is where we can get her the ball and get some kills.’ She did a great job when she had two blockers in front of her, placing the ball where we told her to put it as far as the tip is concerned. They didn’t really adjust to that.”

    Bell wound up with 10 kills, three aces and five blocks. Setter Aliyah Sopo’aga led the Bengals with 40 assists and had four blocks of her own, as well as 11 digs. Her sister Asiah led ISU with 15 digs.

    “The setting position might be the hardest position to play here at Idaho State, just because of what I put on the setters,” Carter said. “But she (Aliyah Sopo’aga) takes the feedback that (we) give her as far as the offense goes and she’s really running with it. ... When the game starts to slow down a little bit for setters like that, it certainly helps. She’s a huge part of why we were so good offensively today.”

    The win puts Idaho State alone in second place in the Big Sky Conference with a 16-5 record overall, and 7-2 in league play − a game behind Northern Colorado (8-1) after its sweep of last-place Idaho later that afternoon. UNC’s only loss in league play came against Idaho State earlier this season in Greeley.

    Sac State, meanwhile, fell to 12-9 overall, 5-3 in Big Sky play after losing at Weber State Thursday night. The Hornets are now in a three-way tie for third place in the Big Sky. Outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann led all players in kills with 19 for Sac State.

    “It’s great,” Carter said of finally getting the win against the Hornets. “I want to beat everybody. I want to beat them all… They (Sacramento State) won the league last year for good reason. They were certainly the best team all year long. And they have a great team now. They can beat anybody at any time.”

    Idaho State’s next game is at Montana Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Bengals beat the Grizzlies 3-1 earlier this season.

