Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho State Journal

    Power County Commissioner candidates discuss issues ahead of upcoming election

    By MADDY LONG,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hTKu_0wHquItA00

    Power County Commissioner District 3 candidates have laid out their biggest issues and reasons for running for office in the weeks leading up to Nov. 5 general election.

    Independent candidate Lynn Scherer said he was born and raised on a cattle ranch in American Falls. He and his wife have two daughters and five grandchildren that all live in Power County.

    "My family is rooted deep in Power County," he said.

    Scherer has been involved with the community in many different capacities. He has been a member of the Rotary Club and Lions Club. He has worked with several businesses in the management area.

    "I've been on the American Falls Radio Communications Board," Scherer said. "I served for 22 years as commissioner."

    Scherer chose to run for office because he wants to make sure that the issues facing residents of Power County are given the attention they need. He believes his background and experience gives him the knowledge he needs to carry this out.

    "We can put more insight into the future of Power County rather than dealing with issues on a day-to-day basis," Scherer said.

    There are many issues that are important to Scherer. He wants to make sure the issues are taken care of as soon as possible so they don't fall by the wayside.

    "We need to pay attention to what we have and take care of that, and then we'll be able to build on things for the future," Scherer said.

    The slogan for Scherer's campaign is "A Candidate for the People and not a Party." He wants to make sure everyone's ideas and concerns are viewed equally.

    "I don't believe we need partisan politics at the local level," Scherer said.

    Republican Chris Fehringer is also a lifelong resident of Power County. He and his wife have two children and one grandson. He has been farming for over 30 years.

    "I currently work for the city of American Falls as the Parks and Recreation superintendent," Fehringer said.

    Fehringer chose to run for office because he likes to be involved in the community. He has been a basketball coach for many years, and his father was part of the Lions Club and hospital board.

    "It's important to be involved in the community, stay active and be a part of where you live," Fehringer said.

    The most important issues for Fehringer involve making sure everyday needs are dealt with as they arise.

    "There's always the topic of funding and having enough money to grow and have infrastructure in place," Fehringer said.

    Fehringer also wants to make sure that every organization, such as the police force, are given the funding that they need to ensure they are able to perform their duties.

    "Every department has its own special needs," Fehringer said. "I've been to a few meetings, and everyone has their challenges with costs on the rise. There's always that challenge."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Should the minimum wage be lower for workers who get tipped? Two states are set to decide
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Ninth Circuit sides with Thomas Creech on same day Idaho issues death warrant
    Idaho State Journal1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Once-abandoned KY pup named finalist in Farm Bureau’s 2024 Farm Dog of the Year competition
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy