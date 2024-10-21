Power County Commissioner candidates discuss issues ahead of upcoming election

Power County Commissioner District 3 candidates have laid out their biggest issues and reasons for running for office in the weeks leading up to Nov. 5 general election.

Independent candidate Lynn Scherer said he was born and raised on a cattle ranch in American Falls. He and his wife have two daughters and five grandchildren that all live in Power County.

"My family is rooted deep in Power County," he said.

Scherer has been involved with the community in many different capacities. He has been a member of the Rotary Club and Lions Club. He has worked with several businesses in the management area.

"I've been on the American Falls Radio Communications Board," Scherer said. "I served for 22 years as commissioner."

Scherer chose to run for office because he wants to make sure that the issues facing residents of Power County are given the attention they need. He believes his background and experience gives him the knowledge he needs to carry this out.

"We can put more insight into the future of Power County rather than dealing with issues on a day-to-day basis," Scherer said.

There are many issues that are important to Scherer. He wants to make sure the issues are taken care of as soon as possible so they don't fall by the wayside.

"We need to pay attention to what we have and take care of that, and then we'll be able to build on things for the future," Scherer said.

The slogan for Scherer's campaign is "A Candidate for the People and not a Party." He wants to make sure everyone's ideas and concerns are viewed equally.

"I don't believe we need partisan politics at the local level," Scherer said.

Republican Chris Fehringer is also a lifelong resident of Power County. He and his wife have two children and one grandson. He has been farming for over 30 years.

"I currently work for the city of American Falls as the Parks and Recreation superintendent," Fehringer said.

Fehringer chose to run for office because he likes to be involved in the community. He has been a basketball coach for many years, and his father was part of the Lions Club and hospital board.

"It's important to be involved in the community, stay active and be a part of where you live," Fehringer said.

The most important issues for Fehringer involve making sure everyday needs are dealt with as they arise.

"There's always the topic of funding and having enough money to grow and have infrastructure in place," Fehringer said.

Fehringer also wants to make sure that every organization, such as the police force, are given the funding that they need to ensure they are able to perform their duties.

"Every department has its own special needs," Fehringer said. "I've been to a few meetings, and everyone has their challenges with costs on the rise. There's always that challenge."