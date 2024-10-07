Open in App
    • Idaho State Journal

    Police: Local man who severely beat and held woman against her will for several days arrested after high-speed chases

    By DANIEL V. RAMIREZ Post Register,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiWab_0vxwZTq300

    After a police chase Monday morning, Idaho Falls Police arrested a wanted man after learning that he’d allegedly held a woman against her will for several days.

    Colby Reid Heaton, 54, of Idaho Falls, was charged with felony first-degree kidnapping, three felony counts of aggravated battery, felony domestic battery with traumatic injury, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

    According to an IFPD press release, at around 1 a.m., officers learned that Heaton had returned to his residence and left in a black Dodge Charger with no plates. According to the probable cause affidavit, the reporting officer stated that Heaton was suspected of a kidnapping and domestic battery incident on Oct. 5.

    A search of the area resulted in Heaton being found on East 1st Street, traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer who found Heaton discontinued the pursuit as Heaton reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour.

    A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy reported that Heaton was seen and another pursuit was started on Woodruff Avenue near East 17th Street. The reporting officer intercepted the vehicle at the intersection of East 9th Street and Woodruff Avenue.

    The release said the second pursuit reached speeds of 80 miles per hour as Heaton and the officer headed north on Woodruff Avenue. The pursuit ended after a PIT maneuver was successful in stopping Heaton in the area of East 49th North.

    The release states that officers gave Heaton commands to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The use of a 40 mm less-than-lethal impact tool was used, where the first round broke the front passenger side window and the second hit Heaton in the arm.

    After this, the release said, Heaton complied with officers and exited the vehicle. After he was taken into custody, Heaton told officers he had swallowed methamphetamine. The affidavit stated that he had spit a plastic bag onto the ground.

    He was taken to a local hospital before being taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

    According to a report of the incident on Oct. 5, officers were dispatched to near the 300 Block of West 14th Street after a woman had escaped from a nearby residence and was running down the street without shoes on. Officers found the woman at the intersection of Cottage Street and West 14th Street, where the woman said that her boyfriend, Heaton, had been abusing her for approximately three to four days.

    The woman agreed to be examined by emergency medical services before being taken to a local hospital. The officer interviewed the woman at the hospital about the abuse.

    According to the Oct. 5 affidavit, the woman had been in a relationship with Heaton since December 2022. The woman stated Heaton was schizophrenic and suffered from severe paranoia.

    The woman stated Heaton didn’t take medication for his mental health on a regular basis.

    The abuse started after six months. The woman told police that Heaton would abuse her by biting her and hitting her with a closed fist on her body.

    The woman went on to tell police that Heaton was very paranoid and believed that she was working with police at all times. The woman said that Heaton did not let her leave his line of sight.

    “Whenever (Heaton) had to use the restroom, (she) was made to sit by the door. She said she had to sit with her hand flat against her legs and sit still because if she curled her finger, (Heaton) believed she was using hand signals to communicate with police officers,” according to the affidavit.

    The woman described other instances of Heaton’s paranoia where he believed she was having an affair with him or that if she coughed, it was a sign to start recording him.

    According to the IFPD press release, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 5, Heaton had beaten the woman with his fists, a wooden dowel, a 12-volt flashlight, and a closed folding knife. He also headbutted and injured her in other ways, the press release said.

    The woman suffered a brain bleed, two black eyes, possible broken hand bones and significant bruising to her head, face and body, according to the affidavit.

    According to the affidavit, the woman told officers how Heaton’s paranoia of her communicating with police or alleging she was having an affair led to many of the beatings.

    The release stated the woman escaped when a person came by their residence to pick up a tool. Heaton told the woman to sit on the porch and wear sunglasses to conceal bruising.

    When Heaton was with the other individual, the woman ran away.

    If Heaton is convicted off all the charges filed against him, he faces up to 86 years in prison.

    Alice
    8h ago
    PettyBetty NosyRosy
    9h ago
    Nasty POS!!!
