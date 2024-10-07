What’s Happening in Bingham County

This is the place to find announcements, things to do, services available, ways to contribute, and “the rest of the story” about events that have happened or updates on those currently happening.

Announcements:

— The Shelley Department of Motor Vehicle Office will be closed on Wednesday, Oct for a statewide training initiative.

— Also in Shelley, the annual fall cleanup is from Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18. That’s your week to gather yard debris and the city crews will begin picking up your curbside offerings the following week.

Happenings:

— This week is Blackfoot High School’s Hispanic Culture Week, which started on Monday with a dress up day to look like a Latino celebrity or cartoon character. Taco Tuesday will see taco trucks serving delicious food at the high school. Wednesday is Soccer Day, where students are invited to wear their favorite soccer jersey. Also that day the boys varsity soccer team will face off against Shelley at 4 p.m. and the boys junior varsity will also challenge Shelley at 5:30 p.m. Both games are in Shelley.

On the home football field, under those awesome lights, the Blackfoot girls soccer team will also be challenging Shelley. It will be their “senior night” game. By the way, the boys varsity soccer team had their “senior night” under the lights at home on Monday against Bonneville.

— Also on Wednesday, Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade staff is serving diners at Blackfoot’s Wendy’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a great way to get dinner and support the school’s activities and service projects too.

— Returning to Blackfoot High School’s Hispanic Week, on Thursday, the Latinos in Action Club will be serving aguas frescas in the legacy gym. Come try this favorite Hispanic drink of sweetened fruit, flowers, seeds, cereals or herbs.

— For parents of students at Mountain View Middle School, parent’s night is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

— Friday will be the first Stop the Silence Charity Ball that is raising funds for the Bingham County Crisis Center and the Fort Hall Crisis Center. The event is hosted by Blackfoot Medical Center, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Hall Police Department and the Blackfoot Police Department — the first responders and medical professionals that see the results of domestic violence. Seeking to end this damaging silence, they are offering an evening of dinner, drinks, music, raffles, photo opportunities and a silent auction. Tickets for one are $50 and $90 per couple. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Casino.

— Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 14th annual Tater Trot 5K and 1 K Run & Walk at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot. There is also a Kids Half-Mile Fun Run. For all these trots opportunities registration and bib pick up begins at 8 a.m. The races are set to begin between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. beginning with the walkers and ending with the kids who always have so much energy. At the end of the trot there will be a full baked potato bar — the “carrot” at the end of the challenge? Also watch for the pumpkin sale and silent auction.The proceeds will fund Rotary club community projects, youth scholarships and filling the Community Dinner Table Christmas food boxes.

— The Blackfoot Farmer’s Market will also be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1800 E. Airport Road — only three weeks left! Craving fresh from the field potatoes? Most of the world doesn’t understand that there is a difference between fresh potatoes and store-bought imitations. Poor uninformed souls….

Services:

The Bingham County Crisis Center that focuses on supporting those that are experiencing domestic violence, is adding yet another way they reach out to the community. This week they are adding a food box outside their building at 288 N. Shilling for people to donate food to or take food from if needed.

Want to Help?

Do you have extra pumpkins? The Bingham Crisis Center is again hosting a community pumpkin carving activity on Wednesday, Oct. 16. To make sure they have enough pumpkins they are asking for big or small, green or orange, odd shaped or typical pumpkins — or donations to purchase pumpkins. Last year they had 280 people take the carving challenge and they want to be sure to have enough for all those artists out there this year. To donate, call 208-785-1047.

And now for the “rest of the story.”

The Blackfoot Senior Center Food Pantry food drive hosted by the Bingham County Commissioners has been extended. Originally it would have ended on Tuesday, Oct. 1, but at press time they extended it for another two weeks until Tuesday, Oct. 15. If you’ve seen earlier flyers and were confused – that is the backstory.

It has been two years since they last had a food drive for the senior center pantry and the shelves are getting bare. They are looking for non-perishable foods or canned goods. You can leave donations at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Extension Office and Probation Building. If you have questions or if you need someone to pick up a donation, contact Lindsey Dalley at 208-590-0599.

If you have events or announcements to be included – contact me at jannmmneish@gmail.com by Sunday night.

Until next week….