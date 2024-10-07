Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Idaho State Journal

    Idaho Fish and Game investigating after grizzly bear found fatally shot in East Idaho

    By Idaho Fish and Game News release,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRRXG_0vxt2B3C00

    An adult female grizzly bear was found shot and killed in Clark County near Lower Shotgun Road in the Willow Creek drainage west of Island Park Reservoir on Sept. 2.

    Fish and Game is seeking information from the public regarding the incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone that may have heard or seen something.

    “We rely on the public to help us protect their natural resources,” said Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “No detail is too small. If you know anything about this incident, please make the call.”

    Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law with no current hunting season in Idaho.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher .

    Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun7 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Trucker found dead along I-80 identified as police investigate foul play suspicions
    CDLLife5 days ago
    A six-year-old girl was kidnapped 30 years ago. Hair found in a truck has finally led to a suspect
    The Independent4 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 minutes ago
    Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reportedly Requested To Increase Local Police Patrols Around Their Marital Property
    UPROXX3 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Dog Who Used To Live In A Shelter For 2 Years Can’t Fall Asleep Until His Mom Tucks Him In At Night
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    French fry maker Lamb Weston to close Idaho potato processing plant
    agriculturedive.com2 days ago
    A Wrangler's Reckless Writings: The juniper and me
    Idaho State Journal2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Thieves slipped watch off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler's wrist, police say
    Idaho State Journal20 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Water gushes through sand dunes after a rare rainfall in the Sahara desert
    Idaho State Journal20 hours ago
    Alabama Barker Leaves Little To The Imagination In Hot New Photo: ‘Girl Put Them Away’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Georgia residents on Trump and Harris’s post-Helene trips: ‘He’s here to get votes, she’s here to help’
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Missing Meghan Rouns’ phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat photo two hours after vanishing
    The US Sun1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    The US could see shortages and higher retail prices if a dockworkers strike drags on
    Idaho State Journal6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy