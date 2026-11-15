Thousands of Boise State fans packed DeChevrieux Field before dawn Saturday as ESPN brought College GameDay back to Boise for the first time in 16 years.

The show celebrated the Broncos’ national rise, featured former Fiesta Bowl hero Ian Johnson and included everything from a horseback entrance by Pat McAfee to a $1 million field-goal winner.

Take a look at the biggest moments from the broadcast and how Boise State fans made the most of GameDay’s return.

Achilles loss tests Idaho’s independent political strategy

Todd Achilles drew national attention and nearly $2 million in campaign contributions, but his independent bid for U.S. Senate still ended more than 20 points behind Jim Risch. His showing was similar to recent Democratic performances, raising questions about whether independents can truly overcome Idaho’s deep Republican advantage.

Find out why some Democrats see the race as proof they should rebuild their own party while others say Achilles may have shown a different path forward.

Idaho medical mandate law heads to appeals court

A legal challenge to Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act is continuing after a federal judge dismissed the case earlier this year. A Boise childcare provider and three parents have appealed, keeping alive their argument that the law restricting vaccine and medical requirements is unconstitutional.

See how the lower court interpreted the law and what happens next as the case moves to the 9th Circuit.