Athletic Club Boise had the USL League One trophy in its sight.

AC Boise led Charlotte Independence by a goal with 15 minutes to play in the championship match on the road Saturday night. But three late goals from Charlotte provided a heartbreaking end to what was a momentous season for AC Boise.

Charlotte forward Souaibou Marou, the league’s top goalscorer, finished off a hat trick with two goals in a five-minute span as Charlotte snatched the championship trophy away from AC Boise. Charlotte won 4-2 in the USL League One final in Matthews, North Carolina, completing a dominant season.

But for AC Boise, it’s a bitter end to a historic season.

AC Boise scored first in the 33rd minute, thanks to Tumi Moshobane getting on the end of a Blake Bodily cross. Charlotte equalized in the 58th minute with Marou scoring his first goal of the night on a lofted header from close range.

Then, AC Boise was on the receiving end of a fortunate bounce. A cross in from the left wing by Thomas Amang bounced off Charlotte defender Reudd Manin into his own net for an own goal. AC Boise led 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Desperate for another tying goal, Joey Skinner delivered for Charlotte with another headed goal in the 84th minute. With the score tied up 2-2, extra time seemed on the horizon.

Instead, Marou finished off his hat trick with goals in the 87th and fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. The first was a backheel finish that caught AC Boise goalkeeper Jonathan Kliewer off guard. AC Boise failed to find a tying goal themselves, with Marou capitalizing on Boise throwing numbers forward. Marou’s final goal beat Kliewer at the near post as the celebrations were underway for Charlotte.

Possession was split down the middle, but Charlotte managed four more shots on target (8) than Boise (4). Charlotte lived up to its billing as the team that broke the single-season scoring record in the league.

AC Boise’s dream season, one which saw the club break down barriers for what an expansion team can do in year one, ends on the final matchday. The club will embark in new territory again next season, moving up a division to the USL Championship.