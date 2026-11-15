BOISE — Hours after ESPN put on a show just outside Albertsons Stadium, the Boise State football team put one of its own on, inside the stadium.

Now, the Broncos will get another chance to entertain their fans at home in December.

Coming off College GameDay’s visit to Boise State on Saturday morning, the Broncos held up their end of the deal for their home fans in the afternoon, beating Oregon State 46-41 to clinch a spot in, and hosting rights for, the Pac-12 Championship Game.

“It means a lot,” said Boise State safety Travis Anderson, who returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. “Having a home game on The Blue, another championship game, it means a lot. It's good for the community and we just love it.”

Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) used another offensive explosion, putting up 520 yards of offense. Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, who missed last week’s win at Colorado State due to injury, returned to have a career-high 371 yards on 23-of-32 passing and four touchdowns.

“It was great to have Mad Dog back, I think we were firing on all cylinders there,” said Boise State freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones, who caught 230 of Madsen’s yards and three of his touchdown passes. “It was just the execution piece and the communication part. We had a great week of practice, so I think that showed on the field tonight.”

The win capped off what had been a long, but exhilarating day for Bronco Nation. It started in the early hours of Saturday morning — or in some cases, Friday or Thursday evening — with gates opening to DeChevrieux Field at 4:30 a.m. for ESPN’s College GameDay. An announced attendance of 18,140 fans for the show's first trip to Boise since 2010 set the tone for the day. The energy and buzz around the stadium continued after the broadcast ended and into the game.

“Bronco Nation is elite,” said Boise State coach Spencer Danielson, who gave an interview during the ESPN broadcast. “We’re privy to that all the time. We sell out every game. That’s what we do. It’s really cool to have an outside group, ESPN College GameDay, speak to it. Prior to me even going on, all those guys were like ‘this is unreal, we don’t even see this week in and week out.' That’s our fan base, that’s our community and I will never, ever take that for granted.”

The Broncos fed off that energy, at least offensively. Boise State gained 520 yards of offense, scoring at least 46 points for the third straight week. They ended up needing every one of those yards and points, as Oregon State’s high-powered offense gave the defense all it could handle.

The Beavers (5-5, 3-3), playing without the national passing leader Braden Atkinson, were still able to exploit the Bronco defense, with backup Maalik Murphy throwing for 396 yards. It was the third game in a row, and fifth time this season, Boise State has given up at least 300 yards passing.

“It is frustrating, because we know we’re better than that,” said Danielson. “And I can promise you it’s frustrating for our staff and players, too. I got to figure it out.”

Oregon State scored touchdowns on each of its last four offensive drives, but Boise State built a 32-20 halftime lead and the offense was able to hold serve as the Beavers kept scoring, as the lead kept fluctuating between five and 12 points.

Ben Ford fumbled on Boise State’s opening drive of the second half, and Oregon State marched down the field to score, cutting the lead to five. Madsen connected with Matt Wagner for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 39-27.

Oregon State answered with an eight-play drive that ended with a Murphy touchdown pass. 39-34 Broncos.

Boise State once again answered, with Jones catching his third touchdown pass of the day with a 26-yard reception from Madsen on a short pass. The freshman did most of the work after the catch, breaking a tackle, hurdling a defender and spinning into the end zone. The play left had Madsen with his hands on his head, unsure of what he just witnessed.

“His exact words were ‘what did I just see,’” Danielson said of Madsen’s reaction. “I don’t even know if I answered the question, to be honest with you.”

The Beavers had one more score in them to cut the lead down to 46-41 with 4:25 left in the game, but the Broncos never let Oregon State touch the ball after that.

Despite the Beavers having three timeouts left when the Boise State drive started, the Broncos were able to take the clock down to zero with 11 plays, punching their ticket to the Dec. 4 championship game.

They have two games before they can worry about that, though. The Broncos remain at Albertsons Stadium to host San Diego State this week, then hit the road the following week for the Pac-12 flex game, with the opponent being finalized after next week's games.

“We got to find ways to get better, we got to find ways to go 1-0,” said Danielson. “They don’t give out trophies for regular season champs, and we got to find ways to keep getting better. Next week we got a huge opportunity with San Diego State coming to The Blue and that’s going to be our focus. Whoever we play in the flex week and whoever we play in the championship game, that’s down the road. We got to find a way to be our best a week from now.”