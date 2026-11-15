BOISE — The hype surrounding Rasean Jones began building in April, when the freshman wide receiver made a contested one-handed grab in the spring game. Throughout the spring and summer months, the Boise State coaching staff consistently brought up Jones' name as a standout player who could make an immediate impact on the field.

The excitement for the Baker City, Oregon native perhaps reached its peak Saturday night.

On a career night for Jones, he finished with 11 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns, easily the best game of his young career as the Broncos won 46-41 over Oregon State. But it wasn’t just his production that was noteworthy, it was ability to make plays when it mattered most.

His biggest play of the night came in the fourth quarter, with the Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) facing 4th-and-2 from Oregon State’s 26-yard line with 6:30 to play. Jones caught a short pass from Maddux Madsen in the flat, spun out of a tackle and stayed in bounds, hurdled another defender, broke a tackle and muscled his way into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night.

The score put Boise State up 46-34 with 6:16 remaining.

The former 110 and 300-meter hurdles state champion in high school had yet to showcase that side of his elite athletic ability this season, but predicted that type of play was coming.

“I was talking to a teammate this morning and he was asking why I hadn’t hurdled anybody this season,” Jones said. “I hurdled in high school so I told him I would tonight. It happened to work out. Playing with my physical ability, I think I’m figuring it out as the season progresses. How to use my body to my advantage.”

Jones has become a matchup nightmare for opponents, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds. The average defensive back might weigh in at around 200 pounds or less, with Jones not only possessing the speed to beat cornerbacks, but also run through them.

“That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a receiver in the ten years I’ve been here,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said about Jones. “(He) continues to show up and do huge things for our program. Every catch was needed, every yard was needed. I’m beating a dead horse when I say this but he’s an even better kid. Even when he makes these big time, unbelievable plays, he comes to the sideline, gets a swig of water and is like ‘I’m here to help the team.’”

Jones’ 230 yards were the fifth-most in a single game in school history and was the first Bronco receiver to record over 200 yards and three touchdowns in a game since 1998.

Throughout the heightened attention Jones has received both locally and now perhaps nationally, he’s remained soft-spoken and humbled in his approach.

“The people around me do a really good job of helping me stay humble,” Jones said. “There’s just such great people at Boise State to do that. My family and friends, they all do the same sort of thing that plays a part.”

Jones’ mindset is to do whatever it takes to help Boise State win. Saturday night, it required him to have the best game of his season and perform in the biggest spots in the game. Jones came up with a contested catch over the middle on 3rd-and-12 on the Broncos’ final possession in the fourth quarter to keep the chains moving. Then, with Oregon State (5-5, 3-3) burning all of its timeouts, Jones took a sweep on 3rd-and-7, picking up nine yards for a first down to ice the game.

Coincidentally, Jones’ performance came against a stud freshman receiver on the other side. Oregon State rookie Jesse Legree entered Saturday’s game as the leading receiver in the nation with 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Both Legree and Jones have taken their respective fanbases by storm in their debut seasons in college football. Neither player entered the collegiate level with much fanfare — both rated as 3-star prospects per 247Sports recruiting — but both have emerged as go-to weapons.

Legree had a strong night against Boise State’s secondary with 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy in the lineup.

But Boise State needed all it could get from Jones against the Beavers. Six of his catches went for 20 or more yards. It was the third game in a row Jones hit the 100-yard receiving mark, now at 900 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

“He’s got this uncanny way about himself where (it’s a) huge play, huge moment and he’s always the same,” Danielson said. “He’s continued to show he’s not just one of the best receivers on our team. He’s one of the best receivers in the entire country.”

On a night where Boise State clinched its status as the home team in this year’s Pac-12 championship game, Jones’ ascension continues to be one of the top storylines of the 2026 Broncos team that hopes to be competing amongst the best teams in the country later this season.