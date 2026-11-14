BOISE — Rasean Jones has his second touchdown of the game, catching a screen pass from Maddux Madsen and running in for a 16-yard score.

Boise State leads 22-13.

OREGON STATE SCORES, MISSES 2-POINT TRY

Oregon State has scored on a 2-yard run by Cornell Hatcher, but was unable to convert the 2-point try. Boise State remains in the lead 15-13 in the second qurter.

ANDERSON HAS PICK-6 FOR BOISE STATE

Travis Anderson has intercepted a Maalik Murphy pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown for Boise State. Zeke Martinez connects with Matt Wagner on a 2-point conversion, and Boise State leads 15-7.

BRONCOS TIE GAME

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen lobbed a pass to Rasean Jones, who scored on the 19-yard reception, as Boise State has tied Oregon State at 7-7.

OREGON STATE SCORES ON FIRSTR DRIE

Oregon State has scored on the first drive of the game with Maalik Murphy finding Jesse Legree for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

The Beavers lead 7-0 early.

PREGAME NOTES

After an early, but exciting morning, there’s still a football game to be played at Albertsons Stadium.

More than 18,000 fans arrived early this morning for ESPN’s College GameDay, which highlighted the game between Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) that will kickoff this afternoon.

The game features the nation’s leading rusher, Boise State’s Dylan Riley and the nation leading receiver, Oregon State’s Jesse Legree. Oregon State also has the nation’s leading passer, Braden Atkinson, but he will miss this game with a hand injury suffered last week.

Meanwhile, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, who was injured two weeks ago against Texas State and missed last week at Colorado State will be back today against the Beavers. The news was first reported by ESPN Insider Pete Thamel during the College GameDay broadcast and confirmed by Boise State’s availability report before the game.

Boise State running back Sire Gaines, who has missed Boise State’s last two games, is also listed as available.

The Broncos can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and the right to host it, with a win.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m. and be broadcast live by USA. Until then, here’s some pregame reading and links from this week via the Idaho Press and BlueTurfSports.com.

BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY

1) LIMIT BEAVERS’ PASSING ATTACK

Oregon State brings in the nation’s top passing attack, which is averaging 370.4 yards per game. The Broncos' pass defense is allowing an average of 265.8 yards per game, which averages 129th in the nation. Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson suffered an apparent injury to his throwing hand last week and is doubtful to play, but the Beavers still have phenom freshman receiver Jesse Legree.

2) CONVERT THIRD DOWNS

Boise State is third in the nation in converting third-down attempts, reaching the first-down mark 53.4% of the time. Oregon State’s defense is 113th in the nation, allowing 42.3% of conversion attempts. This could turn into a fast-paced game, so making sure the offense stays on the field and allows the defense to catch their breath for a bit could come up huge for the Broncos.

3) STAY FOCUSED ON THE GOAL

With College GameDay coming into town, there certainly can be a lot of distractions, but the Broncos know the goal on hand remains the same: Go 1-0. There’s a lot that can be accomplished in this one, mainly clinching a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, as well as home-field advantage for the title tilt. The Broncos will need to keep their focus on that as they go into a big game against the Beavers.

BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

0 • DYLAN RILEY

The running back not only leads the nation with 1,241 rushing yards but also leads the country with 1,547 all-purpose yards. He showed what he could do in the passing game last week at Colorado State, catching a 73-yard touchdown reception on the second play of the game. That was his fifth 70-plus-yard play from the line of scrimmage this season, which also leads the nation.

19 • RASEAN JONES

A lot of attention will be on Oregon State’s star freshman wide receiver, but Boise State has one of those, as well. The Rocky Mountain High graduate leads the Broncos with 661 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. In the last two weeks, Jones has had 235 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He’s been the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the past three weeks.

10 • MADDEN SOLIAI

The freshman nickelback has stepped up huge all season, ever since getting in the game in the season opener against Oregon. Soliai has had at least four tackles in five of the Broncos’ last six games. He ranks fourth on the team with 31 tackles on the season and is tied for third on the team with five tackles for a loss.

OREGON STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

12 • JESSE LEGREE

The freshman wide receiver leads the nation with 1,209 receiving yards, leading Ohio State’s Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith by 9 yards. Legree had 100 yards or more in each of Oregon State’s first seven games of the season but has been held to 70 and 99 receiving yards — and out of the end zone — the past two games, both Beaver losses.

44 • TAKARI HICKLE

The senior edge rusher leads the Pac-12 with seven sacks on the season. He has also recorded 12.5 tackles for a loss, including at least one in eight of Oregon State’s nine games this season. Hickle has remained with the Beavers for five seasons and is on his third coaching staff in his time in Corvallis.

2 • AIDEN SULLIVAN

The linebacker led Oregon State with 72 tackles a season ago and is on the verge of surpassing that mark with 70 this season. The senior has had double-digit tackles in three games this season, including 10 last week against Texas State, a game in which he also forced a fumble. He also has two sacks and four tackles for a loss this season.

STATS AND FACTS

• After rushing for 352 yards as a team last week at Colorado State, Boise State has rushed for over 350 yards in multiple games in a season for the first time in program history. Boise State has reached the 350-yard mark 11 times since joining the FBS in 1996.

• The Broncos are just one of four teams in the country who are currently on eight-game winning streaks

• Boise State is on a four-game home winning streak against the Beavers.

• This game will feature the nation’s leading rusher (Boise State’s Dylan Riley) and receiver (Oregon State’s Jesse Legree). Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson, who leads the nation in passing, is listed as doubtful to play after an apparent hand injury last week.

WUSTROW’S ANALYSIS

The last day College GameDay was in town, the Broncos were also playing Oregon State. It was a non-conference game back in 2010, but this time, it’s a game with Pac-12 championship implications.

The Broncos can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, as well as the right to host it, with a win against the Beavers today. Meanwhile, Oregon State appeared to be on a collision course to play the Broncos in the title game and perhaps their biggest challenger for the Group of Six College Football Playoff spot just two weeks ago. But after back-to-back losses to Fresno State and Texas State, the Beavers’ CFP dreams have vanished. A third straight loss against the Broncos, and their Pac-12 title hopes will, too.

It’s your classic team with big dreams against team on the ropes game. If the Broncos can avoid falling into that trap, they will clear one of the largest hurdles left on their quest to achieve their season-long goals.

LINKS

Boise State fans show up for Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast

BRONCO GAMEDAY: Boise State sees value in ESPN visit, but still has focus on Beavers

BRONCO GAMEDAY: GameDay crew embraces opportunity to tell nation Boise State's story

Offensive line continues paving way for Bronco offense

OPPONENT PREVIEW: Oregon State tries to get once-promising season back on track

Undaunted Stewart breaks through for Broncos' run game against Rams

NOTEBOOK: Danielson say Broncos have 'right players' and 'right coaches' on defense despite struggles