BOISE — ESPN’s College GameDay returned to Boise State Saturday morning, highlighting the Broncos’ rise from the role of college football underdog, to party crasher, to College Football Playoff hopeful, to the nation’s premier program in the Group of Six.

The announced attendance of 18,140 Bronco fans began piling in to DeChevrieux Field at 4:30 a.m., with many waiting outside overnight in the rain and staying until the end of the broadcast at 10 a.m. They left happy as all five pickers — including former Boise State running back and first Fiesta Bowl legend Ian Johnson, who served as celebrity guest picker — picked the Broncos to beat Oregon State later in the day. Co-host Pat McAfee then took Boise State’s Dan Paul Hammer and smashed the Beavers’ helmet, which sat on stage in front of the desk all show.

“Oregon State coming in here trying to come here do something magical,” McAfee said on the broadcast. “Trying to turn their entire season, send Boise State home crying without a CFP entry. Well, I don’t think that s—— is gonna happen Give me Boise State.”

After teasing that he was going to smash the desk with the hammer, McAfee helped Johnson lead the crowd in a “Boise State” chant before walking to the front of the set to take out the helmet.

It marked the first time since 2010 that ESPN’s Saturday morning college football pregame show made the trip to Boise and fans made sure not to miss the return. They began gathering outside Albertsons Stadium as early as Thursday evening, nearly 36 hours before the show began. By Friday afternoon, hundreds had gathered and remained through the night, even as rain fell into the early hours of the morning.

But by the time the show began at 7 a.m., the rain had cleared and viewers on ESPN were treated to shots of McAfee and co-hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban and Desmond Howard with shots of Albertsons Stadium and the Boise foothills in the background.

In addition to his dramatic flair ending the show, McAfee also had a dramatic entrance at the beginning of the show. Instead of joining his four co-hosts onstage at the start, McAfee was absent for the first minute. Davis made a joke about McAfee being caught up in Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stoppage before McAfee entered DeCheverieux Field on horseback and rode it to the stage.

After taping was done, McAfee — who will often take off his shirt during GameDay broadcasts but kept it on during Saturday’s taping — took it off at the request of fans and thanked them for coming out.

During the show, Boise State fan Easton Hanson won $1,000,000 for winning Pat McAfee’s Kicking is Easy Contest, booting a 33-yard field goal through the uprights on his first attempt. Before Hanson made his field goal, former Boise State and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch made a 33-yard field goal of his own, earning a $1,000,000 donation to Make-A-Wish. Unlike Hanson, however, Vander Esch’s first attempt went wide left, before McAfee offered him a second shot at the field goal attempt.

While the three-hour show highlighted games from all around the country and the College Football Playoff race, several segments focused on previewing the Broncos’ game against the Beavers, including Howard breaking down tape of Boise State running back Dylan Riley and the panel interviewing Bronco coach Spencer Danielson.