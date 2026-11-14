Two separate reports involving possible weapons and threats at Sage Valley Middle School have fueled frustration among some Vallivue parents, who say communication from the district came too late or was too vague.

District officials and Caldwell police say the incidents were investigated and no credible threat was identified, but parents continue to press for clearer information about school safety procedures.

See how the district and police explain the communication gap and what parents say would help restore confidence.

First-year school choice data raises questions about who benefited

Idaho’s new school choice tax credit program was pitched as a way to expand educational opportunity, but the first annual report shows a majority of award recipients were above the program’s priority income threshold. It also found that 74.7% of students receiving awards had never attended a public school, with most of the money going toward private-school tuition.

Take a closer look at the numbers including where the most money went and which schools received the largest share of awards.

A Nampa drummer gets a once-in-a-lifetime Thanksgiving stage

Kerrington Gage is preparing to trade Nampa for Manhattan after earning a spot in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The Nampa High drumline captain will perform in the parade’s 100th edition alongside some of the country’s top high school musicians, with her family planning to be there to watch.

Learn what inspired Gage to audition and how friends, family and neighbors are helping make the trip happen.