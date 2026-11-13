Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers will face more opposition, more moratoriums and more regulations after Democrats’ big wins in the midterm elections.

Many Democrats campaigned on curtailing the AI rollout with 76% of all voters saying they oppose data centers in their local communities, according to exit polls.

Voters across the U.S. approved 40 local moratoriums and other restrictions on data centers.

Even more are on the way when Democrats take charge in Congress and state capitals across the country in January.

“Local opposition has become another major constraint on AI expansion,” said Jock Putney, a San Francisco-based technology executive who is the CEO of three companies (Nuvolum, Quantum PRM, and Stemodontics).

Putney said data center opposition impinges industry timelines and could constrain AI computer capacity. That could drive up prices for customers and hurt competition in the U.S. to the disadvantage of smaller players.

“Amazon, Microsoft, Google and SpaceX can afford a long local fight and can bring their own power,” Putney said.

A slowdown with the AI rollout in the U.S. could also offer some advantages to China, which is looking to challenge American technology hegemony.

“For China, prolonged U.S. delays could create a competitive opening,” said Ian Arguno, head of analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning at commercial real estate intelligence firm Realmo.

But Arguno said the dynamics are multifaceted.

“Calling the election itself a Chinese victory is premature. China’s progress still depends on access to computing hardware, reliable electricity, capital and customers,” Arguno said.

‘RELATIVE GAIN’

Arnold Platz, CEO and founder of General Future Holding, an AI technology recycling company, said China has some advantages in the global race, including a willingness to build data centers without permitting delays or political opposition, and it possesses key resources to power AI.

“Every month of delay in the U.S. build-out is a relative gain for China, but China’s real advantage has nothing to do with elections; it is speed,” Platz said. “I see how fast they build power plants, factories and grid (infrastructure), and it is a different tempo from anything in the West. China also refines most of the critical minerals that end up inside every server.”

China is building large new AI data centers in Inner Mongolia and other interior regions. Earlier this year, it opened an underwater, wind-powered data center near Shanghai. Other underwater data centers have been deployed off of Hainan Island.

“China is now contemplating the idea of directing roughly $295 billion into AI data centers for five years, and 80% or more of all hardware and software will be made in China,” said Stanislav Kazanov, head of cybersecurity and data at Innowise, an international software firm.

While the U.S. has the capital, the preponderance of the world’s current data centers and technology advantages, China has the edge when it comes to the minerals and rare earths needed for AI infrastructure. China produces or controls the majority of the world’s copper, cobalt, lithium, gallium and nickel. All of those are needed for data centers and technology equipment.

Natan Rosengaus, CEO of Bleeding Edge Technologies, a Mexico City-based company that designs and builds modular “AI factories” housing data centers and other technology equipment, expects China to be “very aggressive” on the AI front.

Rosengaus said that could compel the U.S. to look for new AI alliances if data centers are delayed or derailed on American soil.

“In that sense, we see that Mexico could become the natural market, because of location, innovative projects that can offer infrastructure engineered for hyperscale workloads, and the history of both countries [having] jointly built and operated complex infrastructure and supply chains,” Rosengaus said.

While President Donald Trump has had prickly relations with Canada and a number of European nations, he has had a warmer relationship with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“The new conditions favor the opportunity of creating a more integrated North American AI infrastructure ecosystem, where capacity can be deployed wherever energy, speed, and economics make the most sense,” Rosengaus said.

But Mexico and other Latin American markets face challenges with water and electricity infrastructure.

Others see potential data center growth in Asia, in markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Kristopher Clark, a Kansas City-based technology and infrastructure architect, is seeing significant AI build-outs in Vietnam, as well as data centers to serve domestic markets in Japan and India.

“A lot of countries also want AI infrastructure inside their own borders now, for legal and political reasons. That’s new capacity being added. It isn’t capacity leaving America,” Clark said. “I’m actually in Vietnam at the moment, and the amount of data center construction going on in this part of the world is hard to miss.”

‘A DIFFERENT STORY’

Clark said “China is a different story.”

“Export controls have split it off into its own ecosystem,” Clark said, referring to American restrictions on technology sales to China.

Democrats taking control of Congress are aligning with conservative ‘China hawks’ to push for tighter American export controls on AI chips and technology amid investigations into whether an extramarital affair involving now-former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a Singapore tech executive, Alice Huang (no relation), a Chinese national, was a Chinese intelligence ‘honeypot’ operation.

Investigations center on whether NVIDIA chips ended up in Chinese hands, as well as Jensen Huang’s lobbying of the Trump administration to ease technology export restrictions related to China.

Jensen Huang resigned Thursday, Nov. 12, after reports of a second affair with a NVIDIA executive. Trump said the same day he wants former Apple CEO Tim Cook to take the helm at NVIDIA.

Huang was also aligned with Trump in support of AI.

“We are giving up the lead in AI, in my view, to China. Jensen was the most optimistic supporter of AI,” said CJ Muse, senior managing director and a technology industry analyst for investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, in an interview with CNBC Thursday.

Muse said Huang and NVIDIA created the technology to drive AI frontier models. Huang favored more technology trade with China, arguing the global AI rollout should be powered by American technology and that restrictions take away market access.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, is worried about Huang’s ties to Alice Huang and advocacy for more open technology trade with China.

“NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has spent years lobbying Trump to allow advanced AI chip sales to China. Now, serious questions are emerging about his ties to an alleged Chinese spy and what Trump knew,” said Coons in a statement. “Congress needs answers, and Americans deserve better national security protections.”

Coons, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Pete Ricketts, a Nebraska Republican, favor more restrictions on U.S. chip and technology exports to China, citing national security concerns.

‘NARROWS THE GAP’

Trump likens AI to the Industrial Revolution, arguing the importance of the U.S. “winning” the new global technology race.

Does that mean the U.S. eschewing data centers is the equivalent of not building factories during the beginning of the industrial age?

“A U.S. slowdown narrows the gap where China is strongest,” said Sean Caricola, a partner with APAC Advantage, a Vietnam-based firm that helps companies land operations in Asia. “But China has a real constraint when it comes to accessing top chips. Nothing in this midterm makes that any easier for them.”

Caricola sees the AI sector eyeing more contingency plans with opposition to data centers emboldened by the U.S. election results.

“To be clear, nobody is leaving America when the chips, the capital and the customers are still there. What changes is the cost of time,” he said. “When a ballot measure can kill a project, every developer will need to have a Plan B, and the Plan B is Asia. The midterms possibly just shortened that debate.”

As with other industries, the Chinese government helps subsidize and foster its AI sector, both machine learning and data centers. The latter don’t have to go through a permitting and approval process like they face in the U.S.

“I see it as an opening for China’s own AI industry. China can build power and computing infrastructure at scale, and renewable-rich western provinces give developers more options for siting new capacity,” said Aaron Henry, founder and managing director of Foundeast Asia Co. Ltd., a Thailand-based communications firm.

“China’s other advantage is distribution. Open-weight models from developers such as DeepSeek and Alibaba’s Qwen team let companies download and adapt models and run them on infrastructure they choose,” Henry said.

“That gives Chinese models a route to wider adoption even when the computing happens outside China.”