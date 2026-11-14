A new Idaho State Tax Commission report shows that most families receiving awards through the state’s $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit Program were above the program’s priority income threshold.

The report also found that nearly three-quarters of participating students had never attended a public school, while tuition accounted for more than 90% of qualified expenses claimed.

See who benefited most from the program and how Idaho lawmakers and education groups are responding to the first-year data.

Vallivue parents question communication after weapon report

Parents at Sage Valley Middle School are raising concerns about how quickly and clearly Vallivue School District communicated after reports that a student may have brought a weapon onto campus. Police later said they could not substantiate that a firearm had been present, but some parents say the delayed and differing messages left them uncertain about what happened and how the district would respond to future threats. Pasted text(20261114-014310)

Read the timeline of the investigation and why some parents say they want faster alerts and clearer safety information.

Nampa teen headed to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nampa High School junior Kerrington Gage will represent Idaho in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as a member of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The 16-year-old drumline captain was selected among 180 high school musicians nationwide, and her family and community have rallied to help make the trip to New York City possible.

See how Gage earned her spot in the parade and how Treasure Valley supporters are helping her family get to New York.