ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Boise for the first time since 2010, and host Rece Davis says the Broncos’ sustained success made them an easy story to spotlight. Boise State enters Saturday’s matchup with Oregon State at 8-1, ranked No. 24 in the CFP standings and in position to reach the playoff for the second time in three years.

See why the GameDay crew says Boise State has become an iconic name in college football and what makes Saturday’s matchup unique.

Boise State’s offensive line powers one of nation’s top attacks

Boise State’s offensive line has quietly become one of the biggest reasons the Broncos rank among the nation’s most productive offenses. The unit has helped Boise State average 237.1 rushing yards per game while allowing just seven sacks, earning recognition this week as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.

See how the Broncos’ linemen are creating room for Dylan Riley and why Spencer Danielson keeps pointing to them as an example of team football.

Oregon State arrives in Boise with season on the line

Oregon State looked like a likely Pac-12 championship contender just two weeks ago, but back-to-back losses have put the Beavers in a near must-win situation against Boise State. A loss Saturday would all but end Oregon State’s title hopes, while a Boise State victory would clinch both a championship-game berth and hosting rights for the Broncos.

Find out how quickly Oregon State’s season changed and why the status of quarterback Braden Atkinson could loom large Saturday.