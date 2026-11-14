NAMPA — History continues to be made for the Columbia High football program this season. Before 2026, the Wildcats had never hosted a playoff game, reached the semifinals or state championship game.

All three can be crossed off the list, with one big goal remaining.

No. 2 Columbia scored a monumental win over No. 3 Hillcrest Friday night in the IHSAA 5A state semifinals. On a rainy night, particularly in the second half, the Wildcats held off the Knights, 38-30, to reach the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Since eighth grade, the current senior class for the Wildcats (9-2) has envisioned themselves playing for a state championship. They’ve played a big role in the rise of the Columbia football program, one that reached the playoffs for just the third time in school history last season and expected to be in this spot this season.

“Ever since eighth grade, we’ve all been together and we’ve all been talking and dreaming and saying wait until our senior year,” Columbia senior Easton Lott said. “We’re going to make it. Freshman are saying the same thing. It’s just awesome that we actually have that opportunity. It’s coming to life.”

The talented senior class has shown their worth, particularly on offense. There doesn’t appear to be a weak point anywhere on offense, led by senior quarterback Easton Zickgraf, who seemingly gets all day to throw to a pair of stud receivers on the outside.

Zickgraf added four more touchdown passes to his season tally Friday night, including one key touchdown late to senior wide receiver Tyson Winkelman. Up 31-30 in plus territory with under three minutes to play, Zickgraf had Winkelman running free to the end zone, but Winkelman dropped the pass in rainy conditions.

But the offense went right back to him. Winkelman was lost in coverage by Hillcrest (9-2) and broke free again, this time catching the open pass for a 34-yard touchdown with 2:17 remaining to go up 38-30.

“It means the world to me,” Winkelman said. “Just knowing that my coaches trust me, my quarterback trusts me, everyone trusts me to go back and again and do it. I dropped it, but I was like ‘it’s all good. The next play, I know I’m going to get it again.’”

The touchdown was set up by five straight runs from Santiago Carbajal, running behind a stout offensive line. He chewed up 38 yards and took precious time off the clock.

“That’s the thing with a great offensive line, they’re at their best when you need them the most,” Columbia head coach Zech Taylor said. “In the fourth quarter, that’s when you really see them begin to take over. Especially with the way Hillcrest was selling out to stop the run, they did an amazing job, especially with some halftime adjustments and took over and dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The deep ball was there all night. Winkelman and Lott consistently were consistently getting open behind the defense, but Zickgraf was off the mark on multiple occasions where a big play was to be made.

But when it mattered most, Zickgraf made the play.

“It puts so much pressure on the defense,” Taylor said of Winkelman and Lott’s performance. “It’s really pick your poison. They chose to leave both of them one-on-one. We missed on a couple, but to your point, we hit when it mattered and came up big as they do. Easton Zickgraf played a great game and stepped up in the moment that we needed him.”

The Knights drove down just outside the red zone on their final series, but had their late comeback hopes spoiled by Lott, who intercepted Hillcrest quarterback Logan Taylor in the end zone with 50 seconds remaining.

Winkelman had two touchdown grabs on the night, with his other coming from 19 yards out. Lott had a 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter and Corbin Bolander had a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the game’s opening possession.

Hillcrest briefly held an 8-7 advantage in the first quarter, but a 44-yard field goal by Angel Arambula and 26-yard pick-six by Hunter Metcalf put Columbia back up 17-8, leading the rest of the way.

Columbia High School had never hosted a more important game than Friday night’s, and perhaps hadn’t seen a crowd as electric as it was. But a once struggling program has found consistent success and is ready for its next challenge — perennial state title contenders Bishop Kelly. The Wildcats’ Southern Idaho Conference rivals got the best of them on a late touchdown in a 21-17 defeat earlier this season. Bishop Kelly (11-0) dominated Lakeland in its playoff matchup Friday night, 47-14.

But it’s safe to say the team is ready for a rematch.

“I think we got them this time,” Lott said about losing to Bishop Kelly. “They beat us in a heartbreaking one last time. But coach was saying, it’s hard to beat a very good team twice. I think we’ve made the adjustments we need to and I think we’re going to get them.”