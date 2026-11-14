BOISE — Bishop Kelly is one victory away from securing its third state title in four seasons.

The top-seeded Knights (11-0) extended their winning streak to 24 games on Friday with a 47-14 Class 5A state semifinal rout of No. 4 Lakeland (6-5).

The red-hot Knights advance to face Southern Idaho Conference rival Columbia (9-2), the No. 2 seed, in next week’s 5A championship. The Wildcats knocked off No. 3 Hillcrest (9-2), 38-30, in Friday’s other semifinal.

“It feels really good to be back,” Bishop Kelly senior wide receiver Boston Huskey said. “It’s one of our goals at the beginning of every year when we start lifting in the offseason, so it’s great to be back.”

Bishop Kelly scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining to defeat Columbia in the first meeting between the teams, 21-17.

In last year’s 5A state championship game, Bishop Kelly pulled away from Hillcrest in the second half at Albertsons Stadium to claim a 31-14 victory. Bishop Kelly also defeated Hillcrest in the 2023 4A title game on The Blue.

“It would be awesome to go out on top and leave everything out on the field,” said Huskey, who had two catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Lakeland.

Bishop Kelly erupted out of the gates on Friday en route to a commanding 44-0 halftime lead.

On the second play from scrimmage, Jaxson Brady found a wide-open Huskey up the left sideline for an 87-yard touchdown. Jack Henderson ran in the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.

“It was a broken play,” Huskey said of the long touchdown. “I saw my QB scrambling, and we work scramble drill all the time at practice.”

Nik Ciovacco recovered the ensuing onside kick and Moses Iwrin made a diving catch in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Following a fourth-down stop by the Bishop Kelly defense, Brady took a 54-yard run to the house. Jared Thiel then scooped up a botched punt snap for a short touchdown return and a 30-0 Knights advantage with 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter.

The onslaught continued in the second as Thiel gave the Knights another short field with a blocked punt. Brady hit Nicholas Hebert in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

Brady later delivered a bullet to Huskey for a 14-yard touchdown and a 44-0 lead. The UC Davis commit completed 6 of 7 passes for 170 yards with five total touchdowns on the night.

“He’s just a really good competitor,” Huskey said of Brady. “That’s what I would say really sticks out about him. He just wants to win super bad.”

Lakeland missed a short field goal at the end of the half to keep the shutout intact.

Bishop Kelly’s stout defense finished the game with four sacks while containing the Hawks’ power rushing attack.

“Lakeland is a good team and we knew they were going to try to shove it right down our throats,” Huskey said. “It was big that our defense was able to stop them.”

Nicholas Dillon opened the second-half scoring for the Knights with a 27-yard field goal.

Griffin Tamagni finally got Lakeland on the board late in the third quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run. Tamagni added a one-yard TD in the closing minutes.

Tamagni did most of the damage for the Hawks, finishing with 185 yards on 31 carries and the two touchdowns.