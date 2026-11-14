NAMPA — Nampa teenager Kerrington Gage and her family were six people out of an “all-time record 34.3 million” who tuned in across NBC and Peacock to watch the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2025, according to NBC Universal.

This year the 16-year-old Gage, a drumline captain from Nampa High School, will play with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the parade’s 100th iteration on Thanksgiving Day in New York City.

“It’s truly once in a lifetime,” Gage said to the Idaho Press on Nov. 10 about the opportunity to represent Nampa and the state of Idaho.

The percussionist’s family will be in tow to watch her play while Joe Cool Snoopy and his pal Woodstock; Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, Bluey and many more parade attractions mosey through Manhattan. Gage said Snoopy is her favorite inflatable.

Gage, a junior who plays in Nampa High School’s Marching Dawgs, auditioned earlier this year for the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. She was selected amongst 180 of the most talented high school musicians. The parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones, on Thursday, Nov. 26, according to ABC 7 New York.

Gage spoke about making the marching band, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“I was actually at track practice when I found out,” said Gage, who’s also a thrower on NHS’ varsity track team. “I checked my email. I jumped off of the bleachers and I ran out of practice to go tell my parents.”

Gage said it was “amazing” when she told her parents. She described it as “kind of this lightning in a bottle moment,” before getting more specific about their reaction.

“There was all this excitement and energy. It was really great,” Gage said. “There were lots of hugs and love.”

Gage’s dad, Ryan, said there was “collective shock” when he and his wife Ashley found out their daughter got in.

“We knew there would be a lot of students auditioning,” Ryan Gage said in a message to the Idaho Press on Nov. 11. “Also, my wife and I are really proud of her because she works very hard at all she does.”

While Kerrington admitted to some nerves, according to her dad, she isn’t a stranger to big crowds.

“We have seen her perform at several marching band contests, community parades and with the Idaho All-State Orchestra,” Ryan said. “(But) this will be by far the largest crowd she will perform for.”

Kerrington follows a fellow Nampa musician — Kylee Overlin, who was a senior last year at Vallivue School District’s Ridgevue High School. Overlin played in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kerrington said Overlin inspired her to audition.

Kerrington said her band director, Jared Sene, is another one of her big supporters.

“He’s always been really supportive. He’s such a great educator, super supportive of students just going out and trying things,” Kerrington said. “He’s a really big advocate for the all the things you want to go out and do, just like truly living out your dreams.”

HELP FROM FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS

Heidi Curtis, a close family friend of the Gage family, said she wishes she and her husband Ron could go with them.

Instead, they’re helping the family get there through a GoFundMe that Curtis started. She said she knows Thanksgiving week is “one of the most expensive weeks of the year” in New York City, with so many visitors there to shop for the holidays and to see the parade.

As of Friday afternoon, Curtis’ GoFundMe “Help the Gage Family Get to NYC” had raised $3,380, which is 97% of the $3,500 goal. As of that time, 68 people had donated.

It sounds like it was a no-brainer for Curtis to help her friends.

“There are so many reasons to start this GoFundMe for the Gages,” Curtis said. “Ryan and Ashley and their kids have been our friends and music pastors for the past 10 years at College Church of the Nazarene. They are so giving and supportive. When our kids were in high school, Ryan and Ashley and their kids would come to all of our kids’ music activities and they have always been so supportive.”

Curtis said she and Ron, through his work at Northwest Nazarene University and 30 years as a choir teacher at Vallivue School District, have taken “hundreds of kids and their families to New York City.” They know how special the approximately 2,500-mile trip east is.

“When this opportunity came up for Kerrington, we really wanted the whole Gage family to get to go,” Curtis said. “We know how expensive it is to go to NYC. And there are six Gages, so we thought we could try to raise at least the money for their plane tickets. We didn’t think we could get all of their expenses covered.”

Ryan said the help the family’s gotten for this trip has been “interesting and humbling, honestly, that people would be so generous” to support them. He said the trip is possible because of the donations. He had great things to say about his friends and neighbors.

“It speaks to the beauty of this community,” Ryan said. “The Curtis family are dear friends of ours and they started the GoFundMe because they knew that the trip would be expensive and wanted our whole family to experience this moment with our daughter. We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in the Treasure Valley.”

Ryan also started a GoFundMe, which has raised even more. Through 125 donations as of Friday afternoon, “Help Kerrington March in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!” had raised $5,093. That’s 93% of the fundraiser’s $5,500 goal.

NOT THE ONLY ONE

Like Kerrington, her three brothers — Keller, 20; Keefer, 14; and Keegan, 14 — are all “super talented,” according to Curtis. And then there’s Ryan, who Curtis called “an accomplished singer and performer.”

Kerrington said she’s been a percussionist for five years, since she was 11, in sixth grade.

In addition to percussion, she plays on the drumset in the school’s jazz band. When she was a sophomore, she showed her mastery of the drums in a short on her YouTube channel.

Ryan said Kerrington was drawn to music at a young age, just like her brothers.

“But she really fell in love with drums and percussion around fifth grade,” Ryan said.

MORE REACTIONS

Kerrington said her friends are “really excited” and “it’s been great to be able to tell them about this opportunity.”

But the praise has also come from outside her close friends.

“Just lots of support and love from the people around me,” Kerrington said. “And from people in Nampa who I don’t know, personally.”

Kerrington said the funniest part since finding out she made the band was sprinting out of her practice to tell her parents. And then there was the brotherly love.

“My brothers didn’t believe me at first,” Kerrington said.

That said, Kerrington knows they’re really happy for their sister.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK

Kerrington said being able to go to New York City in order to be part of the 100-year tradition that is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, “just (adds) such a sense of wonder. That I get to do this, it’s truly once in a lifetime.”

Kerrington said whenever she’s told people that she’s received “a lot of love and support.”

“Whenever I’ve told people about it, they’ve always asked me if I’m excited and how they can help out,” Kerrington said. “Lots of excitement.”

Kerrington already knows a few things she’ll be doing in America’s biggest city. Broadway shows, such as The Lion King and the Rockettes, are on the list. Her sightseeing list isn’t complete without Central Park and the Statue of Liberty.

“I’m very excited,” Kerrington said. “(And) I’m really hoping to get a good hotdog.”

LAST THOUGHTS

Kerrington knows the kind of musical talent pool she’s in with her selection.

“I’m really excited to get to meet other high school musicians from across the county,” Kerrington said. “They’re driven and have the same kind of talent.”

Kerrington’s grateful for the help with the GoFundMe campaigns.

“Just a great big thank you. It truly means so much to be so supported by this town and all these people,” Kerrington said. “I’ve never even met them, but they’re just so kind, so compassionate to give money. You don’t have to. It just means a lot to have that and it helps so incredibly much.”