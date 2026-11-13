The Michael Vaughan case was revisited in court Thursday with a Fruitland woman facing charges for the kidnapping and death of the 5-year-old boy.

Sarah Wondra, 39, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, destruction of evidence and a persistent violator enhancement. Wondra waived her right to a speedy trial Thursday at Payette County Court.

Wondra is the second suspect to be charged in connection to the boy’s 2021 disappearance.

Her ex-husband, Stacey Wondra, faces the same charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in April.

Details of the investigation are outlined in a probable cause affidavit put together by an officer at the Fruitland Police Department.

VAUGHAN’S DISAPPEARANCE

On July 27, 2021, investigators believe Vaughan was knocking on neighbors’ doors around 6:30 p.m., looking for someone to play with. His father soon realized his son was missing around 6:45 p.m. He reported his son’s disappearance to police at 7:21 p.m., beginning the search.

The Wondras and their roommates Adrien Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff first came onto the radar of law enforcement during an Aug. 1, 2021 visit. Police began a search of their property and found Lucienne hiding in a closet. He continued to act suspiciously when interviewed.

“Adrien was vague in his statements and wouldn’t commit to a solid statement,” the affidavit claims. “He also refused to provide his social security number for identification confirmation. He provided Stacey’s phone number as his own and concealed his real phone number from law enforcement.”

Their house was a short walk from the Vaughans’. On Aug. 2, 2021, a K-9 tracking Vaughan’s scent pointed to their home.

“Out of approximately 300 homes, (the) K-9 handler reported the dog only showed interest in one house,” the affidavit states.

SARAH WONDRA’S BEHAVIOR

In the initial Aug. 1, 2021 interview, Sarah Wondra allegedly told law enforcement that she and her husband left the home around 5 p.m. to tow a vehicle to Kuna. She denied being home at the time of Vaughan’s disappearance.

She was later confronted with a still of surveillance footage in a follow-up interview on Nov. 15, 2021. It showed her leaving the neighborhood at 7:08 p.m. Investigators allege she then changed her story and said that she was leaving to retrieve Shurtliff’s vehicle from Kuna. She said that Stacey Wondra and Shurtliff joined her on the trip.

Sarah Wondra claimed the tow strap snapped on the way back to Fruitland and that, while stuck on the side of the road, she relieved herself. According to the affidavit, she recounted removing her shirt to wipe herself.

Throughout her account of the evening, investigators noted that Sarah Wondra did not mention getting redressed.

Arriving back in Fruitland, Sarah Wondra said they stopped to speak with a pedestrian and learned about Vaughan’s disappearance.

“Sarah said that after returning home she and Brandon took her blue Toyota and drove around to help search,” the affidavit states. “Again not mentioning reclothing.”

Investigators allege that Sarah Wondra’s behavior shifted after Vaughan’s disappearance. She began to stand along the highway near Love’s gas station in Ontario, Oregon, with signs that said “repent your sins” and that the end was near. In an Oct. 15 interview, Sarah Wondra allegedly told law enforcement that God had forgiven Hitler for his sins and said she was also forgiven.

Around this time, Sarah Wondra began standing in her driveway and urinating, causing the neighbors to call for a welfare check.

Her behavior on social media was also notable. She allegedly went from posting a few times a year to posting content daily on TikTok and Facebook. In the months following Vaughan’s disappearance, from Sept. 15 to Dec. 24, 2021, she posted 324 TikToks, according to the affidavit. In some of them, a missing person’s flyer for Vaughan could be seen in the background.

Her posts were religious, focusing on repentance and forgiveness. She discussed her history and said she broke all of the Ten Commandments.

The affidavit notes “‘thou shalt not kill’ is one of the Ten Commandments.”

STACEY WONDRA’S ACCOUNT

Some of the probable cause affidavit pulls information from an interview with Stacey Wondra while he was imprisoned at the Washington County Jail. He allegedly told law enforcement that the Wondras and their roommates planned to abduct a child to sell for money.

In a Nov. 10, 2022 interview, Stacey Wondra said that the first time he saw Vaughan was when Sarah Wondra carried him into their home the evening of his disappearance. Stacey Wondra said they duct-taped Vaughan and placed him in a duffel bag.

Detectives said that Stacey Wondra began vomiting violently while describing the scene that occurred in his living room.

Next, Stacey Wondra said they planned to take Vaughan to Shurtliff’s mother’s home in Kuna and put him in the bed of their truck. At one point they made a stop so Shurtliff could check if Vaughan was still alive.

After this interview with Fruitland police, Stacey Wondra video called his mother from the Washington County Jail. When she asked if Vaughan was alive, Stacey Wondra shook his head no. He told his mother that Sarah Wondra accidentally suffocated him and buried the body in the backyard.

Stacey Wondra later wrote an apology to Vaughan’s parents and attempted to hang himself, but he was saved by jail staff.

Law enforcement excavated the property on Nov. 12, 2022 following Stacey Wondra’s alleged confession. Present at the home, Sarah Wondra repeatedly told officers that God had told her that her husband killed and buried Vaughan.

“The most high God told me Stacey was the one who did it,” the affidavit quotes her as saying.

Police believe that the body was relocated. Vaughan’s remains have yet to be found.

Stacey Wondra currently awaits a jury trial scheduled for March 29, 2027. Sarah Wondra is slated to have a preliminary hearing March 8 and March 9, 2027. Lucienne and Shurtliff have not been charged in relation to Vaughan’s disappearance.