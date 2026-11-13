CALDWELL — There has been an uproar from parents whose children attend Sage Valley Middle School regarding the Vallivue School District’s communication following reports that a student had allegedly brought a weapon onto school property.

Sage Valley Middle School, which is located off Ustick Road between Middleton Road and Midland Boulevard in Caldwell, serves more than 900 students from sixth to eighth grade.

Last week, parents of children who attend the middle school have received emails from the school district regarding the incident. And while the weapon was allegedly brought to the campus on Wednesday, Nov. 4, parents were not notified until Friday, Nov. 6.

Some parents viewed the decision as delayed communication from the district and expressed frustrations over the district’s handling of the situation. They also raised concerns about whether the safety protocols in place are sufficient to protect the well-being of their students, some of whom have not returned to school as threats of a school shooting were made early this week following last week’s incident.

The two incidents were investigated by the district and Caldwell Police Department, who said in a press release on Wednesday, Nov. 11, that the allegations were not substantiated and that there was no credible threat to students and staff that had been identified.

And while Sage Valley Middle School’s school resource officer — who also serves Desert Springs Elementary School down the road — is working with school administrations to address safety concerns, Caldwell Police patrol officers were in the area as an additional precaution “to support the safety of students, staff and families,” CPD said in its press release.

But the press release from CPD and communication emails sent from the school raised even more questions for parents about whether there was an actual weapon brought on to the campus.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

According to an email sent to parents on Friday, Nov. 6 by Vallivue School District and obtained by the Idaho Press, Sage Valley Middle School administrators began investigating a possible weapon on campus following reports made to them on Thursday, Nov. 5, but initial findings and available evidence at the time did not confirm the presence of a weapon.

It wasn’t until the following morning on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. that the district said key witnesses confirmed that a weapon had been on campus two days prior on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

This is when CPD said it was notified by staff at the school “of an alleged incident involving a possible firearm.”

Because the alleged incident was not reported to school administrators or law enforcement at the time it is said to have occurred, but instead two days later, CPD said that putting the school on lockdown was “not deemed necessary” because officers were investigating a prior occurrence rather than responding to an active threat.

After immediately initiating an investigation following the report from the school, CPD said officers interviewed multiple individuals and searched multiple locations.

“Despite these efforts, investigators were unable to substantiate the allegation that a firearm had been brought onto school grounds,” CPD said in its press release.

While some parents viewed the statements from the entities as a discrepancy, Vallivue Assistant Superintendent Joey Palmer told the Idaho Press that it does agree CPD’s statement accurately reflects that their investigation did not substantiate the presence of a firearm or identify a credible threat and that the district’s statement also accurately reflected that witnesses reported seeing what they believed to be a weapon on campus.

He also said they intentionally chose to use the word “weapon” rather than “gun” or “firearm” because the district was unable to independently verify what the object was because the weapon was “never recovered or produced for examination.” Instead, the district used witness accounts of individuals who reported seeing an object they believed to be a weapon on campus.

“Ultimately, the distinction is between what witnesses reported and what investigators were able to independently verify,” Palmer said. “We recognize that the wording in the two messages may create confusion, but the statements are not necessarily contradictory. Both reflect the information available to each agency through its respective investigation.”

Three days later on Monday, Nov. 9, parents received a second email from the district stating that there were concerns of a school shooting reported to Sage Valley Middle School administrators, but that in an investigation with the school’s SRO showed that “all was safe.”

PARENTS WEIGH IN

Some parents of students who attend Sage Valley Middle School have turned to an online Vallivue School District parent group on Facebook to express their opinions, concerns and frustrations with the district’s communication regarding the incident.

One such parent is Erik Anderson, whose son is in eighth grade. He said he felt a lack of accountability from the school’s administrators and questioned the school’s overall safety. He is choosing to opt out of sending his child back until the district makes clear its safety protocols to help put affected children and parents at ease.

“I don’t really want my kid back in that school until they come forward and say, ‘Hey, this is how it’s going to be from now on, you guys will be the first to know, we will evacuate the school, we will go into whatever it takes to safeguard the kids,’” Anderson said.

And for a single and blue-collar dad like Anderson, who spends the entirety of his workday outside, he wishes the district would consider other ways of communicating important information to parents aside from emails, like mass text messages.

“I know I’m not the only blue-collar guy that’s out here … I just don’t have enough time to check emails,” Anderson said. “But, unfortunately, that’s kind of how the world works nowadays. So for some of us, it’s just not a good fit. I would think a text immediately would be the best way to deal with it.”

Rachel Bassett, whose son is in sixth grade at Sage Valley, believes fear, especially based on unsubstantiated rumors, should not dictate one’s life. Bassett told the Idaho Press she had a conversation with her son about processing the feelings of fear and danger that may have been raised from the situation.

“If we avoided everything that we were afraid of, I don’t think we’d ever leave the house, and we can’t let that dictate living our lives,” she said. “And it’s OK to be afraid, but how you process that fear and what you do with it is what’s going to make a difference, and, of course, I love my child, I would never put him in a position purposely where I felt he truly was in danger.”

Bassett said she felt uncomfortable knowing there could have been a weapon on campus. She also expressed frustrations in learning about the incident in a “vague” email from the district, which she said left room for speculation. However, Bassett said she understands “both sides,” adding that there might be policies preventing administrators from sharing information from an investigation to the public.

“I have to trust that the people in charge are making decisions based on what they truly feel are best and safe for everyone involved,” Bassett said.

Some parents online are calling for more preventive measures at the school, including metal detectors and more security. Bassett noted that those options require money and that voters recently rejected the district’s 10-year plant facilities levy, which would have provided the district $3 million per year to maintain its buildings.

“As a parent, you send your children out every day hoping that everything is OK, trusting the adults that are in charge to make that happen,” Bassett said. “It is a very serious incident, but unfortunately, it is the world we live in, and it is something that we are risking essentially by sending our kids out into the world.”

CLEARING THE AIR

While some parents want answers on what the school district’s safety protocols are, Palmer told the Idaho Press that Vallivue’s active shooter response protocols are “internal operational documents intended to guide and prepare district staff” and that they do not publicly disclose those specific details.

“Sharing that information could inadvertently compromise the effectiveness of our safety measures by providing someone with harmful intentions insight into how our schools prepare for and respond to an emergency,” Palmer said.

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips spent seven years as an SRO and two years as the Director of Student Safety for the Caldwell School District before being elected mayor. He weighed in on the incident on his social media page, saying that while CPD is actively working with staff on the issue, it can be challenging with federal laws in place that regulate what information can’t be released regarding discipline and student information.

“These things can take time, especially depending on the accuracy of what each student interviewed says,” Phillips said. “These issues can rear an ugly head and present challenges, but our SROs and the school staff of all schools in both Vallivue, Caldwell and the charter schools take safety seriously.”

Vallivue and Caldwell Police addressed the parents’ communication concerns separately, with each saying they understand parents want information in a timely manner when it comes to the safety of their children.

“The absence of pubic notification should not be interpreted as a lack of action,” CPD said.

Palmer said the district also has a “responsibility to ensure the information is accurate and doesn’t unintentionally create confusion or alarm.”

“In this situation, however, the information came to light later than would typically be ideal in an investigation, and concerns and rumors were already circulating in the community,” Palmer said. “Given those circumstances, we felt it was important to share the information available to us at the time rather than allow speculation to continue without clarification.”

The district and CPD remind and encourage parents to speak with their children about the importance of immediately reporting threatening statements, suspicious activity or other safety concerns to school staff, an SRO, another trusted adult, or to the school’s “See, Tell, Now!” safety reporting program. The system provides a 24/7 anonymous tip line for students to submit a detailed report that is sent to their school administrators by calling 888-593-2835 or online at app.seetellnow.com.

“We would much rather investigate a report that turns out to be unfounded than have someone hesitate to report a legitimate concern,” CPD said.