McCALL — People who would rather cut down their own Christmas tree than head to a tree lot this holiday season can head over to their computer and search on recreation.gov for a proper permit.

In addition to the website, they can also go to a local Forest Service office, or vendor locations starting Nov. 27, a United States Department of Agriculture news release states.

But, should they prefer to work online, the USDA encourages people interested in cutting down their own tree to search on recreation.gov for Payette National Forest Christmas Tree permits.

“It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit,” the USDA release states. “Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction and will need to be able to print the permit.”

Each permit allows one tree to be cut, with a limit of three permits per family, the release states. The cost of a permit purchased locally is $10. Locally purchased permits are only valid on the Payette National Forest.

Fourth-graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit online. But a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied. They can also get it at a local Forest Service office.