The state legislature passed Idaho’s Parental Choice Tax Credit Program last year, after several years of debates and lobbying from supporters who argued the program would address economic disparities by allowing students the opportunity to attend schools that may not otherwise be financially tenable for their family.

This was the position of Wendy Horman, the Idaho Falls senator who led an early effort to implement the school choice tax credit program and sponsored the bill that ultimately was approved in 2025.

“Too often our neighborhoods are divided along racial and economic lines,” Horman said in a 2024 committee meeting as an early rendition of the legislation was being introduced. “Students pay the price for that because their parents can’t afford the mortgage or the rent in the neighborhood where the great school is.”

A report released by the Idaho State Tax Commission on Friday, however, shows the program is mostly benefitting students and families who exceed income priority thresholds as well as students who had never attended a public school in the first place.

The report arrives after the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit Program was passed in 2025 through House Bill 93. The legislation provides up to $5,000 per student, or up to $7,500 for students with a disability, for educational costs incurred that aren’t for public schooling.

The credit can be paid in advance to families making at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, who also receive priority during an initial eligibility period. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this threshold was equivalent to $96,450 for a family of four in 2025.

In the first year of the program, the majority of awards went to families with incomes above this threshold.

The number of families who received awards and filed 2025 tax returns totaled 6,717. The average household size is four, and the average adjusted gross income is $178,000.

Of these awardees, 2,992, or 44.5%, were at or below 300% of the federal poverty level on their 2024 tax return. For their 2025 tax returns, these same families had an average household size of five, an average adjusted gross income of $66,000, and 2,622, or 87.6%, remained under the 300% federal poverty threshold on their 2025 tax return.

Across all awardees, the overwhelming majority of qualified expenses claimed went toward tuition, accounting for 93.5%, or $36.3 million.

A total of 600 students, or about 5% of students awarded, had a declared disability and received either a tax credit or advance payment, totaling $3.5 million across the two award types.

Though supporters have said tax credit and advance payment were presented as a means of opening up education opportunity in the state, nearly three quarters (74.7%) of the 12,216 students who received either a tax credit or advance payment had never attended a public school.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, were among legislators who previously sponsored House Bill 93. They did not respond to requests for comment from the Idaho Press regarding the Friday report.

Idaho Education Association (IEA) President Peggy Hoy, who leads the labor union of public school professionals, said the report confirmed “what IEA members have warned about from the start.”

“Nearly $50 million in public money went to private school vouchers, and those vouchers aren’t expanding opportunity, as voucher proponents insisted they would,” Hoy said in a release from IEA. “Three out of four voucher recipients never attended an Idaho public school, and more than half of the families awarded earn above 300 percent of the federal poverty level.”

IEA was previously party to a lawsuit challenging whether the tax credit program broke with requirements in the Idaho Constitution that the state maintain a “uniform and thorough” system of public schools. The Idaho Supreme Court ultimately upheld the program in February, as was reported by Idaho Education News.

Looking at the disparity in awards for schooling type, 19.3% of students’ applications indicated they were actively or planning to homeschool, while 80.7% responded they were not homeschooling, indicating most awardees were dedicating their funds toward private schooling.

The report’s findings were lambasted by the Idaho Legislature’s Democratic leadership on Friday. A release from the Idaho Democratic Party claimed the report arriving after the election left “Idahoans unable to weigh these findings before casting their ballots.”

“We were told this program would help low-income children leave public schools for supposedly better-performing private schools,” House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel said in a statement. “Instead, more than half of the families awarded tax credits are above the income threshold Republicans promised to prioritize, and nearly three-quarters of students have never attended an Idaho public school.”

The Idaho State Tax Commission also provided data indicating where parents were most commonly using their awards. In data reflecting 93% of 6,875 applicants, Boise and Meridian were the top two cities in applications and tax credit amounts awarded, receiving $6.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, or 35% of all tax credits awarded when combined. Ranking third, Nampa received just shy of $3 million in tax credits across 575 applications.

Homeschooling expenses was the most common use with 2,354 awards spread across $6.5 million. Looking at individual schools where parents used awards, most of the top five were centered around the Treasure Valley:

Cole Valley Christian School in MeridianThe Ambrose School in MeridianBishop Kelly High School in BoiseNampa Christian SchoolLogos Classical Christian School in Moscow

“It’s hard enough for working parents to make ends meet without being asked to subsidize private school tuition for families who are better off than they are,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking said in a statement. “I want someone to explain to a rural parent why their child’s school can’t afford another teacher, but the state can afford to help a well-off family pay private school tuition. … If we have $50 million for education, it ought to help the kids who need it, not families who can already afford to send their children wherever they want.”

In an emailed statement, Gov. Brad Little said the report from Idaho State Tax Commission — an annual requirement that is part of the tax credit program — will serve to guide the state legislature.

“Transparency and accountability are important to ensuring the Parental Choice Tax Credit works as intended and serves Idaho families well,” Little said. “… This report gives policymakers and the public a clearer picture of the program and provides the best available data to evaluate its effectiveness, identify opportunities for improvement, and ensure it continues to serve Idahoans well.”