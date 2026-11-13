BOISE — ESPN’s Rece Davis is adamant that the College GameDay show he hosts Saturday mornings is the pregame show for all of college football, not just the one that highlights the biggest game of the day.

Sure, the show could have gone to a place like Athens, Georgia, this week, where two ranked SEC teams, Missouri and Georgia, will square off. Or they could have gone to Tucson, Arizona, for a matchup with Big 12 title implications between Utah and Arizona. There were intriguing college football matchups on the schedule Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, and Los Angeles.

But Davis believes there is a story to tell in Boise, so he and his crew are ready to tell the nation about the Boise State Broncos before their game against Oregon State.

“It’s a great story in terms of the College Football Playoffs and the sustained success that Boise has had,” said Davis. “We sort of targeted this game a few weeks ago because we thought it might be an elimination game one way or the other, in terms of being the highest ranked Group of 6 team. Oregon State has dumped a couple since then, but we’ve gone back to our research notes and we think, we’ve gone back at least 16 years at last check, and haven’t had a game like this in terms of having the nation’s leading passer, leading receiver and leading rusher in the same game. So, you’ve got a little novelty in that respect, but also, Boise State has elevated itself where it’s an iconic place in college football with the Blue Turf.”

College GameDay returns to Boise on Saturday to broadcast live from DeChevrieux Field, located just southwest of Albertsons Stadium. Hundreds of fans were lined up along Bronco Lane on Friday morning, almost 24 hours before the ESPN broadcast began.

Around the stadium on Friday, ESPN broadcast the Pat McAfee Show from the North End Zone facility as well as College Football Live from the stage GameDay will be broadcast from Saturday morning. Idaho Gov. Brad Little also signed a proclamation on DeChevrieux Field declaring Friday, Saturday and Sunday “College GameDay Weekend in Idaho.”

But the main attraction remains the show featuring Davis, McAfee, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban, which will air from 7-10 a.m. It will mark College GameDay’s first visit to Boise since 2010.

“It’s great to be back here,” said Howard, who along with Herbstreit, was here the 2010 show. “For us as a show, it’s really good to give not only the players, but the team, the coaches, but to give the community a three-hour infomercial. And that’s the best part, to give them what we feel as though they earned and what they deserve.”

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) earned this recognition not only for what they’ve done this year, but over the past 30 years as a member of the FBS. The Broncos have risen into the nation’s premier Group of 6 program, winning three Fiesta Bowls since 2006 and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024.

They’ve kept things rolling under coach Spencer Danielson, who has the Broncos on the path to clinch a fourth straight conference title and at No. 24 in the CFP rankings, currently in the driver’s seat to make it back to the playoffs for the second time in three years.

“It’s only been 30 years that Boise State’s been at the highest level of college football,” Davis said. “What they’ve accomplished in a 30-year span here is a remarkable thing. I know in the days of Division II and Junior College they had national championships, they’ve been a highly successful program at those levels, as well. But to accomplish what they’ve accomplished and become a name brand ... that speaks to the credibility of what they’ve built. And we’ll tell that story, plus the story of this year’s team and the opportunity they have in front of them.”