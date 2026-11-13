BOISE — For most people, the prices of food, gas and utilities have created an issue. But for some families, the rising costs make for a bigger problem. With Thanksgiving around the corner, one nonprofit is trying to make it an easier holiday.

Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers has invited community members to help their fellow neighbors who may be struggling with Thanksgiving food baskets for children and families through its annual Holiday Giving Program, according to a Giraffe Laugh news release.

To help, community members are encouraged to donate food by Wednesday, Nov. 18. They can also volunteer to help assemble the baskets on Friday, Nov. 20.

Interested donors can drop off the food from Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Giraffe Laugh Administration Office — 4094 W. Chinden Blvd., in Garden City.

“If you’re unable to drop off during those hours, please contact us to arrange another time,” the nonprofit states.

“For families already struggling to afford enough food, Thanksgiving break can bring additional challenges,” Giraffe Laugh states. “When children are home, parents must provide the meals their children usually receive through Giraffe Laugh’s early learning programs. Thanksgiving food baskets help meet that need and allow families to enjoy a holiday meal together.”

The donations directly support children and families who are enrolled in Giraffe Laugh’s early learning programs throughout the Treasure Valley.

To view the donations needs, sign up, or learn more by visiting giraffelaugh.org/holidaygiving.