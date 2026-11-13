BOISE — Boise State football coach Spencer Danielson knows just how much Saturday morning’s visit from ESPN College GameDay can mean to his program.

For three hours, before any of the day’s games kick off, the network’s flagship college football pregame show will transport fans from all around the country to Boise, Idaho, where Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban and Pat McAfee will break down Saturday’s college football action. That includes the Broncos’ (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) game against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) later that afternoon.

The program, which will be broadcast live from DeChevrieux Field, located on the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium, from 7-10 a.m. on ESPN, figures to spend plenty of airtime highlighting the Broncos program, facilities, rise and College Football Playoff chances. It will highlight some of the best that Boise State has to offer, and perhaps serve as a bit of a recruiting tool for Danielson and his staff.

“This is a huge opportunity for our state, our community, our program now and in the future,” said Danielson. “When I say you can have it all at Boise State, you can have it all at Boise State. I’m so fired up for it, I know our students, I know our fan base, I know Bronco Nation will show up and show out and I have no doubt that it will be the best show College GameDay has had all season.”

But while the excitement around the game is heightened, and Bronco players know there may be a few extra eyeballs on them in this game, they know the job at hand remains the same: Beat the Beavers and continue their march on with the season.

“It’s always just a blessing to go out there and display our talents and do what we do,” said cornerback Derek Ganter Jr. “Knowing that there’s more eyes with that for our campus, our community, everybody around us, the businesses and all that, it does mean a lot. But at the end of the day, nothing really changes. It’s just more people. The job is still the job at the end of the day.”

With a win, Boise State would not only clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, but also the right to host the game, which will take place on Dec. 4. Boise State also currently leads the way in the Group of 6 College Football Playoff race, currently ranked at No. 24 in the latest CFP standings.

But that’s a large part of why why ESPN chose to take its show out to Idaho for Week 11 of the college football season, it’s first trip to a Group of 6 school in nearly three years.

“This is nothing we could even see or foreshadow,” offensive lineman Tyler Ethridge said about GameDay. “It just shows you how special this place is, the rich history of it, the right trajectory that Coach Danielson has this team going, the big aspirations we have going into this game and moving forward.”

This will mark the second time the program has come to Boise State. In 2010, with Boise State ranked No. 3 in the country, the show came to Boise to highlight the Broncos as they tried to break through into the BCS Championship game.

Ironically enough, that game was also against Oregon State. Boise State won 37-24.

“It’s going to be a really cool moment,” said Danielson. “It hasn’t happened here in 16 years and I don’t know the exact stats, but I’m sure there’s FBS schools that have never had College GameDay come to their campus. And especially in the landscape of new playoff rules, there’s a lot of push to the Power 4, different things, I get all that. I’m 10 toes down, believe the best is still to come for Boise State University and our players and this community. Being able to have College GameDay here is a huge solidifying moment for that. Yeah, there’s a lot of other schools that do a really good job in football, but this is an awesome community and College GameDay is going to be here for it.”