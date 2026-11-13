GARDEN CITY — It all comes down to one final trip to the East Coast.

Athletic Club Boise has captivated the Treasure Valley in its inaugural season, making a splash in USL League One and providing memorable moments to its loyal fanbase all season long. The latest one came in the semifinals last week, where Jesus Barea fired AC Boise through to the USL League One final with a 114th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Now, for the first time in the playoffs, AC Boise hits the road for its final battle of the season.

Boise visits Charlotte Independence on Saturday night in the championship game, looking to make history on multiple fronts. No expansion team has ever won the league title in its inaugural season. Additionally, since USL League One formed in 2019, no road team has won the championship match.

That’s been the theme of AC Boise’s debut season — setting new standards for what can be accomplished in year one. Barea’s extra time winner was just the latest installment in what has been a special season, one that comes down to the final day of the season.

“For at the end of our first year to be creating history in big moments, I think that’s super special,” AC Boise head coach Nate Miller said. “Doing it in extra time so late, it was such an atmosphere here. It felt like the crescendo was building and building. To score a goal like that in that moment, it was a huge gift to our supporters and repaying them for the occasion they created.”

As electrifying and high stakes last Saturday’s game was, the intensity is expected to be turned up a notch for the final. Two players on AC Boise have participated in a USL League One final — defenders Jake Crull and Jake Dengler. Crull was a part of Union Omaha’s championship team in 2021, while Dengler helped South Tormenta lift the championship trophy in 2022.

Both know firsthand the environment of a final and what it could mean to bring home a title to the Treasure Valley.

“It’s a pretty rare opportunity to play in a final,” Crull said about his experience playing in a final. “That final was my second season. I don’t think I appreciated it as much because since then, I haven’t made it to a USL League One final, so it’s a rare opportunity. We have the opportunity to do something that no team has done before, which is win in our first year. The feeling of winning it all, especially when you have a supporters section like ours, it means more. It’s not just for us, there’s a lot of people in this city who are backing us, whose lives we can help make better.”

The matchup with Charlotte in the final makes for an interesting preparation. AC Boise played Charlotte on the road back in May, losing 1-0. The return fixture in September saw the two clubs tie 1-1, with Charlotte picking up a red card in the 11th minute of that game.

Considering the first matchup was so early in the season and the second meeting forcing Charlotte to play a different style of play than what it’s accustomed to, there’s a little more uncertainty in how AC Boise will approach the game.

“It’s not like Knoxville where we had these clear pictures knowing exactly what’s going to be, and we hadn’t beat Knoxville yet either,” Miller said. “We’ve been good against them and it’s an interesting matchup because they are an attacking juggernaut, but they give up a lot of chances. But things are always tighter and cagier in finals.”

Charlotte has been the best team in USL League One throughout the entire campaign, winning the Players’ Shield, which is awarded to the top regular season team. The No. 1 seed set new season records in USL League One for wins (20), points (66) and goals scored (74). Charlotte had four players named to the USL League One All-League first team — goalkeeper Matt Levy, defender Javen Romero, midfielder Jon Bakero and forward Souaibou Marou. Marou led the league in goals (18) while Bakero was recently named the Player of the Year in the league, contributing eight goals and a league-record 18 assists.

Charlotte has been a juggernaut this season, but Boise is playing with all the confidence in the world as of late, riding a six-game win streak into the final.

“Coming in with that rhythm is important. It builds confidence,” Barea said. “We’re going to expect a good team. They won the league (regular season), they got the most points. That makes them a good team. We have to respect them, but we have to also play with confidence and believe that we’re better than them.”

Everything is on the line in Charlotte. Boise arrived in North Carolina a day earlier than usual for additional preparations. The game won’t be played at Charlotte’s regular home stadium, the 10,500-capacity American Legion Memorial Stadium. Instead, the match takes place at the 7,000-seat Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews.

But no matter where Boise lines up on Saturday, it expects to make the trip back home with a trophy in hand.

“You don’t win a trophy in March,” Barea said. “You win a trophy now. On Saturday, as I said previously, they have one trophy, so now it’s our time to get the other one.”