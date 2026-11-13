BOISE — Kimberly Royer was appointed to replace John Shirts in the Idaho House of Representatives on Friday. The move was prompted by Shirts, a Republican legislator from Weiser, being appointed as Idaho’s U.S. Attorney in October.

Gov. Brad Little appointed Royer, of Cambridge, who will serve the remainder of Shirts’ term as representative for Idaho Legislative District 9 Seat A, which concludes Dec. 1, 2028. Shirts was reelected this month after running unopposed in the general election this year.

Royer recently retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where she served for 25 years. She served as the county executive director in Idaho from 2007 to 2021 before shifting to a national role as a business process analyst and product owner.

She previously served state government as a governor-appointed member of the Idaho Sheep and Goat Health Board from 2014 to 2022 and previously chaired the Idaho Animal Damage Control Board, overseeing a budget of about $800,000 to address livestock predator and pest damage control.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the people of Idaho in the Legislature,” Royer said in a release from the governor’s office. “My years working alongside Idaho farmers and ranchers, serving on state boards, and being part of a rural community have given me a deep appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing our state. I look forward to listening to the people I represent, working with my fellow legislators, and making decisions that keep Idaho strong for future generations.”

Royer is currently the co-owner and operator of Dixie Creek Ranch, a family operation. She has also had roles on the Washington County Fair Board, the Cambridge Rodeo Association and Cambridge Western Heritage Foundation.

Royer’s appointment arrives after Shirts was himself appointed to serve as the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the state after the retirement of Bart M. Davis on Oct. 17. Shirts’ appointment marks a return to the office after previously serving as the Assistant United State Attorney for the District of Idaho from 2018 to 2024, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.