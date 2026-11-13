CALDWELL — The city is proposing a list of safety improvements to the intersection of Cleveland Boulevard and East Linden Street. It wants residents to learn more about the project and to provide input.

To do that, the city is hosting an in-person open house on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., inside The Center at Canyon County Fair — 110 County Fair Ave. — according to a city of Caldwell news release.

In addition to Tuesday’s open house, the city will share the same information afterwards through Tuesday, Nov. 24, on its website.

The proposed improvements include:

Repaving the roadwayWidening Linden Street to two lanes with a center turn lane from the intersection to the railroad crossingUpdating the traffic signalAdding right-turn lanes on Linden StreetAdding flashing pedestrian crossing signsAdding medians on Linden StreetExtending medians on Cleveland BoulevardAdding sidewalksAdding a quiet zone at the railroad

To learn more, reach out to the project team at 208-377-9688, or through email at info@caldwellprojects.org.