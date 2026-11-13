Sarah Wondra is now facing felony charges in connection with the disappearance and alleged killing of Michael Vaughan, who vanished from Fruitland in 2021. Prosecutors allege Wondra and others were involved in the boy’s kidnapping and death, while Vaughan’s remains have still not been found.

See what charges Wondra faces — and what investigators have previously alleged about the case.

Boise’s near-record warmth is about to end

The Treasure Valley has been feeling more like El Paso than Boise this week, with temperatures running well above normal under a broad western high-pressure ridge. That pattern is about to break, with a Pacific storm expected to bring rain, mountain snow and a sharp cooldown beginning Friday night.

Find out when the rain is expected to arrive and what Saturday’s forecast looks like for Boise State fans.

AI data center boom may increasingly look overseas

As communities across the U.S. push back against large data centers over power, water and land-use concerns, some AI companies may shift more infrastructure investment abroad. Analysts say markets in Asia, Europe and elsewhere could gain, especially for computing tasks that do not require immediate proximity to American users.

Learn which regions are emerging as alternatives and why experts say the U.S. will still remain central to the AI industry.