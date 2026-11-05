College of Idaho hopes year of experience will benefit young squad in 2026-27

CALDWELL — Last year’s College of Idaho men’s basketball team experienced heavy roster turnover from the 2024-25 national championship team. Seven freshmen broke into the rotation for a team that earned the No. 1 ranking in both the NAIA and Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason polls.

While the Yotes may have fallen short of outside expectations, internally, the 2025-26 season was a year of growth and development, building for what could be a return to the top.

College of Idaho finished 21-11 last season, good for fifth in the CCC. The Yotes went on to earn a No. 12 seed in the NAIA tournament and won a game before ultimately ending their season in the second round.

While it wasn’t the deep tournament run that has become the norm in Caldwell, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic for the program in 2026-27, headlined by the large returning freshman class from last year. The Yotes were picked to win the CCC in the annual preseason poll and are ranked No. 16 in the NAIA.

College of Idaho began its season last weekend with a pair of games in Montana, losing to Montana Tech, 83-71, and winning 59-39 over Montana Western.

RETURNING PLAYERS

The longest-tenured Yote on the roster is guard Dougie Peoples. The senior from Butte, Montana, paced College of Idaho in scoring last season at 14.5 points per game in an expanded role. From a sharpshooting weapon off the bench his first two years to now becoming the featured piece of the offense, Peoples’ value to the team goes beyond his contributions on the court.

“He came back much stronger after the summer,” head coach Colby Blaine said about Peoples. “You’re seeing it in the way he finishes around the rim and the way he plays defense. He’s having better collisions, as we call it. With that has also come a real calm presence with him. I don’t see him getting rattled by foul calls or people holding him. On the scout, he’s going to get held every night and he understands that now. He’s a great role model for our team as the lone (four-year) senior.”

Junior point guard Utrillo Morris (12.8 PPG, 5.7 APG) was thrust into a starting role midway through last season and provides more experience at the point of attack. Morris didn’t play in the first two games due to injury, but Blaine anticipates him returning to the court soon.

But how the team fares this season will ultimately come down to the seven returning freshmen. Rey Johnston, David Kludt, Tucker Tiddens, Conner Sheets, Chance Winter, Jackson Rogers and Reese Sasser-Gunson all gained valuable experience last season, which has made life easier on them heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

“I definitely feel a lot more peace of mind because I know what to expect,” Tiddens said about returning for his sophomore season. “I’ve gone through a whole season, and I know what it takes to get to where we got. Coming into this year, I know how much effort we put in and how far it got us, but we want to go farther.”

Johnston earned Freshman of the Year honors in the CCC, averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Kludt started in 31 games a year ago, Tiddens averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing in 32 games off the bench and Sasser-Gunson broke into the rotation midway through the year. Winter, now a redshirt sophomore, led the team in blocks with 57.

“It’s a special bond we have,” Tiddens said of his sophomore teammates. “I see them all as my brothers and there’s something different about playing with guys you actually connect with and love. I feel like we all have the common goal of being our best selves. When that’s all together, when you have seven guys on the team with that focus, then 10 guys, then the whole team has that mindset of ‘what can I do to get myself better?’ When it all comes together, it’s pretty beautiful.”

More importantly, the group of sophomores are more adjusted to the college game and teachings of the coaching staff, leading to a less steep learning curve.

“There were a lot of little things we didn’t have to practice because we were already really good at,” Blaine said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching this team not having to start from ground zero and being able to hit the ground with some momentum.”

NEW FACES

The Yotes added a pair of transfers in Kareem Barnett and Kairi Shepherd. The junior guard tandem was brought in by Blaine for increased depth and athleticism on the court.

“We wanted physical power on our roster, and we needed some force and athleticism,” Blaine said. “We decided to bring in some junior college transfers. Kareem Barnett is from College of the Sequoias and Kairi Shepherd is from Fullerton College. Fullerton won the California junior college state championship last year, so both are winners from excellent programs. Both are super athletic and defensive-minded. That’s an area we really wanted to emphasize. That’s why we went out and got them. They’ve been awesome pieces for us. They’re easy to coach, easy to get along with, take pride in wearing the Yotes jersey.”

Blaine’s freshman recruiting class this season consists of three players: Ty Read, Jaxon Lysne and Keizo Baxter. Read (Owyhee) and Lysne (Post Falls) are in-state recruits, while Baxter comes in from Loveland, Colorado.

Even with a number of experienced players returning, Blaine hasn’t ruled out the freshmen making an impact, particularly Read, who comes in at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds.

“Ty has been a great physical force for us, and he’s a guy we need to battle other physical bigs,” Blaine said. “We didn’t have that last year. He’s going to be a night-to-night kind of guy, but he’s got strength. Jaxon hasn’t broken into a playing role yet, but he’s a really good basketball player.”

SEASON OUTLOOK

Blaine hopes with experienced pieces and depth being added to this year’s roster, he’s able to play more of the style of basketball that has led to College of Idaho’s recent deep tournament runs.

The all-hands-on-deck approach where 10 players see the court per game with fairly split minutes has allowed for fresher bodies and an uptick in intensity on both ends of the court. Blaine admits he held some things back from last year’s defensive scheme with not as much depth as anticipated.

But this year’s group is shaping up to look much deeper, which ideally will lead to a strong defensive effort.

“We’re playing nine or 10 guys again,” Blaine said. “If we can do that, we can add in pace and some pressure. We can play guys in shorter stints. We think that’ll help our rebounding. It multiplies if we can keep our depth, our defense can get better, in my opinion. So that’s what we’re focused on, we want to guard at a high level, protect the three-point line, we need to rebound. We’re trying to play as deep a bench as we can so we can play with some pace and some pressure.”

That translates to the offensive end as well, with Blaine noting how there aren’t any egos in the offense and everyone is looking to do their part to find success.

“We have an identity,” Peoples said. “At times last year, we were missing that. We’ve really put a focus on that. We’ve been working on our defense and elevating how we play on the defensive side of the ball. I think this year we’re a gritty team and we’re going to play really good defense and continue to put pressure on the offensive side.”

Expectations are always high around a program with two national championships this decade. Following a year in which the Yotes failed to reach the second weekend of the NAIA tournament for the first time since 2021, this year's group expects to get back to competing among the best teams in the country.

"We’re a program of success, and we are always trying to sustain that success and meet that standard," Peoples said. "We have the standard, it’s not changing, no matter who we have here or what our teams look like."