Why Canyon County voters faced long Election Day waits

CALDWELL — It was an overwhelmingly busy Election Day for Canyon County poll workers Tuesday as ballots were counted all night through Wednesday morning.

Multiple polling locations across the county had long lines out their doors. Voters waited hours to exercise their constitutional right to vote as one of the last ballots casted was just after midnight, according to Steve Cushman, Director of Constituent Services for Canyon County. By state law, voters can’t enter the line after 8 p.m.

There were multiple factors for the long wait times, including the loss of precincts over the year. The Election Day turnout, however, caught the clerk’s office by surprise.

More voters at the polls

Overall, Canyon County saw 79,036 ballots cast during this year’s midterm election, which is 66% of its registered voters, based on numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s official website.

“We didn’t expect the turnout we had on Election Day based on our numbers for absentee and early voting,” Cushman said. “So, the numbers that we had on Election Day, we’re surprised, we got caught a little bit off guard with those numbers of people who showed up to vote in person.”

Canyon County only had a 50.8% voter turnout for the 2022 midterms.

This year, not only did the number of registered voters increase by more than 4,000, but there were 20,208 more ballots cast.

Part of the shock to the county was because voter turnout is typically only high during presidential election years, which was the case two years ago, when it saw a 76.1% voter turnout.

There were also at the time about 24,000 Canyon County voters who requested absentee ballots. This year, there were more than 20,000 requests with 19,000 of them being returned.

“That’s, like, a 93% return rate on those absentee ballots, so that’s just like the sheer volume that we got this year,” Cushman said.

Loss of precincts

While there was a rise in registered voters, Cushman said Canyon County has fewer polling locations now than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is despite an estimated 56,000 increase in population since then, according to data from the U.S. Census and COMPASS, or the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.

Before 2020, Cushman said the county had about 64 polling locations but saw that number drastically drop during the pandemic. And despite efforts to get more polling locations in place, the county only had 51 available this year to serve its 119,764 registered voters.

“There definitely was not as many polling places as there had been in the past,” Cushman said.

The county cited numerous factors as to why it hasn’t been able to contract with more building owners in hopes of using their spaces for additional precincts, including liability, space requirements being large enough to accommodate a certain number of people at once and ensuring they follow ADA accessibility standards.

Other wait-time factors

Idaho among the 21 states in the country that allow voters to register on Election Day. And while it can be convenient for those who miss the online registration deadline 11 days before the election, it also plays into the long wait times at the polls, according to Cushman.

In November 2024, 14,444 voters registered on Election Day. With the number still expected to climb for this year’s election as counting continues, there were 6,730 same-day registrations as of Thursday, which is also expected to increase the total number of registered voters.

Although Canyon County offers an electronic voting system, voters can still choose a hand-marked ballot. Printing and counting them individually also affects wait times.

The length of the ballot and the amount of time it takes voters to read through the questions are also taken into consideration.

“And then, of course, the longer it takes, the longer the people behind them are waiting in line,” Cushman said.

The longer it takes voters to cast their votes, the longer it also takes the county to count them, which was behind why workers were counting ballots until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Poll workers also can’t count early voting or absentee ballots until the day of Election Day and can’t release results until the polls close, according to state law.

“That already starts us kind of behind on releasing numbers,” Cushman said.

Addressing the issue

With the 2028 presidential election now around the corner, the county is expecting a large voter turnout based on numbers from this year’s midterms. In the meantime, Cushman said they are going to work to address the issues surrounding the overwhelming lengthy lines seen on Election Day.

“It’s definitely something we want to improve. We don’t want people staying out till midnight if we can help it to cast their ballots,” Cushman said. “We want to get them through and get them the opportunity to vote and get their voice heard.”

Throughout the next year, the county will be conducting evaluations and looking at how to expand its precincts — especially in higher-density population areas — to improve the flow and efficiency of the number of voters at the polls.

“People are taking time out of their day to do this,” Cushman said. “We want to make sure we’re doing our best to be able to maximize and get them through as quickly as possible.

On the voter side, Cushman said the easiest thing people can do ahead of the next election cycle is to verify or register to vote online in advance at voteidaho.gov. Here, voters can also download their sample ballot to review questions before going to the polls.