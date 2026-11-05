Tuioti’s reaction leads to game-changing interception for Broncos

BOISE — It wasn’t enough for Mana Tuioti to get the hit on Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson as he released the ball. As it slipped out of Bobcat wide receiver Tucker Cusano’s hand, Tuioti saw the ball floating in the air and quickly reacted to the opportunity.

The Boise State linebacker adjusted fast and pulled off the rare football double play: A hit on the quarterback and an interception all in the course of one play.

“To be honest, I was kind of mad that I didn’t get the ball out of the QB on the hit,” Tuioti said. “I was just running down, and I saw the ball. I don’t really know how the ball ended up in my hands.”

Tuioti’s fourth quarter interception — and subsequent 15-yard return — was instrumental in the Broncos’ 46-45 comeback win against the Bobcats on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Four minutes after Tuioti’s pick, Bronco quarterback Max Cutforth connected with Rasean Jones in the end zone, giving the Broncos a 40-39 lead. It proved to be exactly the boost Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) needed after seeing a 28-3 lead turn into a 39-28 deficit after 36 unanswered points scored by the Bobcats.

“Mana, he does those things in practice a lot,” said Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “He is a very crafty player, I guess you could say. He has a knack for being in zone; he has a knack for getting his hands on the ball. Shoot, the one on third down on the last drive, if Boen (Phelps) doesn’t tip that, I think Mana picks that ball off.”

The play Chinander referenced indeed almost gave Tuioti his second career interception just minutes after he got his first. Just like he had on double pass, the linebacker found himself in the right position, ready to make the play before Phelps redirected it short of him.

“I was just trying to read the QB’s eyes,” Tuioti said. “Bo got a good tip; it was just unfortunate I wasn’t in the right position.”

Had Tuioti been able to come down with the interception, it would have been the fourth of the season from the Bronco linebacking group. Heading into Saturday’s game against Colorado State (3-5, 1-3), the room has accounted for Boise State’s last three interceptions. Phelps had an interception the previous week at Washington State, and Jake Ripp returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown earlier in October against Utah State.

Interceptions from the linebacker position can at times be a bit more reactionary as opposed to ones from the defensive backfield, who will more often than the linebackers be locked in man coverage when an opposing quarterbacks try to test them. Linebackers tend to be in zone coverage on pass defense, having to quickly judge who the quarterback is targeting.

“A lot of times, we’ll have a specific drop to get to, and we’re reading off the quarterback’s eyes,” said Phelps, who stepped in front of a short pass by Washington State quarterback Owen Eshelman to get his interception. “It comes down to reaction, breaking on the ball and effort.”

Which perfectly describes Tuioti’s game-changing interception against Texas State. Even after delivering the hit on Jackson, he knew the play wasn’t over. He adjusted from being on the blitz, got himself back in the play and was there to make the play when the ball started floating in the air.

“I was looking at the receiver and saw a double pass,” Tuioti said. “I thought he was going to throw it deep, but I guess it just slipped out of his hands. I just saw the ball, caught it and started running.”