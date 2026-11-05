Ada County commissioner races decided by razor-thin margins

Ada County voters split their choices for county commissioner, narrowly electing Democrat Kelceymarie Warner over Republican incumbent Ryan Davidson while returning Republican Rod Beck to office. Warner won District 1 by just 400 votes, while Beck held District 2 by 594 votes, underscoring how closely divided the county was this election.

See what the candidates say drove the close results and what both winners and losers say comes next.

Six Idaho legislative seats flip to Democrats

Democrats picked up six seats in the Idaho Legislature on Tuesday, flipping races in West Boise, Pocatello and south-central Idaho. Winning candidates pointed to concerns over healthcare, housing, infrastructure, wages and frustration with divisive politics as reasons voters were willing to change course in several traditionally competitive districts.

See which districts changed hands and what the incoming lawmakers say voters want them to prioritize in Boise.

Canyon County voters reject vehicle registration fee

Canyon County voters rejected a proposed 20-year local vehicle registration fee that would have raised about $4.4 million annually for road, bridge and highway projects. Nearly 59% voted against the measure, which would have added $20 per vehicle and $19 per motorcycle to existing registration costs.

Find out how the money would have been distributed and why local agencies say transportation needs still exceed available funding.